3 arrested for harassing girl in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Three bike-borne teenagers were arrested for allegedly harassing a girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday in Bhaderwah area of the district when one of the three teenagers, Umer Farooq, forcibly tried stop the girl who was riding home from school, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Brijesh Sharma.

A video of the whole incident has also gone viral on social media.

The accused were identified as Farooq (19), Azhar Wani (18) and Nayeem Iqbal (19), he said, adding that a case was registered against them and their motorcycles were seized. (PTI)