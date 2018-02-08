3 Army personnel among 6 injured in mine blast along LoC

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three Army personnel were among six people injured on Wednesday evening in a mine explosion along the LoC in Rajouri district, an official said. An Army team was engaged in a security clearance operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sundarban Sector when a mine exploded, a senior Army officer said. In the blast, three army personnel and as many porters were injured. They were hospitalised, he said.