3 Army personnel among 6 injured in mine blast along LoC

JAMMU: Three Army personnel were among six people injured on Wednesday evening in a mine explosion along the LoC in Rajouri district, an official said. An Army team was engaged in a security clearance operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sundarban Sector when a mine exploded, a senior Army officer said. In the blast, three army personnel and as many porters were injured. They were hospitalised, he said.
