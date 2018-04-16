2nd PDD Premier T20 League: Udhampur Engineers registers two wins

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Udhampur Engineers won two matches in the ongoing second PDD Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament played at Green Field Ground, Gandhi Nagar, here on Sunday.

In the first match, Udhampur Engineers defeated EM&RE Division III by five wickets.

Batting first after winning the toss, EM&RE Division III was bowled out for 93 runs in 14.2 over. Daljeet and Jitender Singh were the main scorers with 27 and 23 runs respectively. For Udhampur Engineers, Rohit claimed three wickets while Ashish and Sahil shared two each. In reply, Udhampur Engineers chased the target scoring 96 runs for the loss of five wickets in 15.1 overs. Vikas played a fine inning of 42 runs followed by Rohit and Tanish, who added 15 runs each to the total. For bowling side, Jatinder picked three wickets while Sudesh took two. Vikas and Jatinder were adjudged as Best Batsman and Best Bowler respectively.

In another match, Udhampur Engineers registered a huge 179-run win against PDD XI.

Batting first after winning the toss, Udhampur Engineers scored a huge total of 278 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Vikas was the top scorer with 69 runs while Rohit also played well and smashed 65 runs. Shubam and Sahil made 49 and 45 runs respectively. For PDD XI, Kulbir and Ankush took two wickets each. In reply, PDD XI was bundled out for 99 runs in 12.5 overs. Rattandeer Singh was the top scorer with 29 runs while Ankush made 19. Rohit took four wickets while Shafeeq claimed three for Udhampur Engineers. Vikas and Rohit were adjudged as Best Batsman and Best Bowler respectively.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel comprising Sadiq, Madan Mohan, Ashok Singh, Suresh Singh, Rajeev Gupta and Achit Mahajan. Er P.D Singh, XEn EM&RE Division II, Gandhi Nagar was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Er B.S Chib and Er Sanjeev Puri were the Guests of Honour. Others present were Ajaz Qazami, Avinash Uttam, Munish Chib, Raghu Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Sanjeev Bali, Mukesh Sharma and Gurdeep Bhalla.