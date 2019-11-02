29 bovines rescued, 3 smugglers arrested

State times news

JAMMU: Police on Friday foiled two bovine smuggling bids by rescuing 29 bovines and arresting three smugglers.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Nagrota laid Naka at Ban Toll Plaza Nagrota and intercepted a truck (JK02AT/5725). On checking, 17 bovines were found laden in it which were rescued. Two persons namely Gurdyal Singh, son of Ranjeet Singh, resident of Simbal Camp Jammu and Mohammad Aslam, son of Dullah, resident of Talwara, Reasi were arrested and a case vide FIR No. 411/2019 under Section 188 IPC was registered against them at Police Station Nagrota.

The police team led by Insp Mohd Shokat SHO Nagrota made the arrest/recovery under the supervision of Mohan Lal Sharma SDPO Nagrota.

Meanwhile, Jhajjar Kotli police also nabbed a smuggler and rescued 12 bovines from his possession. The accused has been identified as Mohd Mansa, resident of Anantnag.