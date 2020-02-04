2,800 illegal appointments; pre-arrest bail of J&K Bank VP rejected

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Special Judge Anticorruption Kashmir R.N Wattal on Monday rejected pre-arrest bail of Vice President J&K Bank Mohammad Ayoub Wanchoo, son of Gh. Mohi-U-Din Wanchoo, resident of Chanapora in case related to illegal appointments.

The applicant in his plea has submitted that he has rendered 37 years of service in J&K Bank and reached the position of Vice President by hard work, honesty and at present is working as Zonal Head Anantnag. “The J&K Bank resorted to recruitment process which was controlled and supervised by ruling political masters and the Chairman of the bank.

The petitioner as such has no authority or role in recruitment process in J&K Bank of whatsoever. The petitioner who holds a middle level officer’s position in the bank could not have played any role in the appointment process as such the petitioner is innocent having not committed any offence. Since the new administration has taken up in the J&K UT and as such an investigation for alleged recruitment process is going on and in that context an FIR has been registered bearing No.10/2020 in respondent office who are hell-bent to get the petitioner arrested in a false and baseless FIR under non-bailable offences”, the application reads.

According to the ACB, case FIR No.01/2020 was registered in Police Station ACB(K) on January 10, 2020 under Section 5(1)(d) read with Section 5(2) J&K P.C. Act and Section 120-B RPC against the officers of the Bank including the Chairman of the time and accordingly investigation was taken up. It revealed that the officers/officials of J&K Bank Hqrs Srinagar has made 2800 illegal/back-door appointments as ABAs/BAs from time to time from the year 2011. The applicant/accused was functioning as Vice President Human Resources Development Department J&K Bank Corporate Hqrs, Srinagar and as per the records so far scrutinized it has revealed that more than 200 illegal appointments of ABAs/BAs have been made in the J&K Bank and the applicant/accused has played an active role/conspiracy and abused his official position as Vice President. The role of the applicant/accused is being ascertained/investigated by investigating agency in aforesaid illegal appointments. Police report further revealed that the applicant/accused is figuring as accused in case FIR No.10/2019 of P/S ACB(K) which also relates to the illegal appointments of ABAs/BAs in the Bank concerned and the charge sheets of the aforesaid FIR have been produced before the court. The investigation of the present case is at infancy stage and incase petitioner is enlarged on bail at this stage there is every possibility that he may tamper with the evidences of the case and will influence his subordinates in the aforesaid bank.

After hearing Advocate Mohammad Akber Magrey for the applicant whereas SPP Gh. Jeelani with APP Riaz Ahmed for the ACB, the court observed that the backdoor recruitment scam in the J&K Bank the prestigious economic institution has been running since long with active involvement of politicians, bureaucrats and the bank officials. “The recruitment of blue-eyed candidates who happen to be kith and kin of aforesaid influential persons has deprived the meritorious candidates of their right of participation and recruitment. Had there been transparent recruitment process in aforesaid institution, obviously these blue-eyed persons could not have found their place in the bank concerned. The recruitment scam has shuttered the soul of every inhabitant especially unemployed, meritorious young generation of the society. Any concession of bail in favour of the petitioner at this stage shall not be taken in good taste by the public in general, particularly the unemployed youth and shall lose their faith in the courts. Court is of the considered view that the petitioner has failed to carve out a prima facie case to qualify for the concession of bail in anticipation of his arrest”, the court observed.

With these observations, court rejected the bail application.