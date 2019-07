28 PWD XEns, 20 AEEs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Monday transferred 28 Executive Engineers (XEns) (Civil) of Public Works (R&B) Department.

According to order, Mian Nayeem Hakim, I/c XEn, RRCR Div. Srinagar has been transferred and posted at J&K PCC Limited; Hilal Ahmed, I/c XEn, TO to Chief Engineer, PMGSY Kashmir at R&B Div. Chadoora: Aftab Ahmad Darvesh, I/c XEn, PMGSY Div. Badgam has been posted as TO to Chief Engineer. PMGSY, Kashmir; Ishtiaq Ahmed Malik, I/c XEn, JKPCC Ltd at R&B Construction Div. 2nd Srinagar; Rajinder Singh, I/c XEn Spl. Sub Div. Tangdar at PMGSY Div. Kupwara; Muzaffar Ahmed Dada, I/c XEn R&B Div. Leh at Tourism Department for further posting in GDA; Abdul Mutalib, I/c XEn R&B Div. Kargil at R&B Div. Leh; Kachoo Mehmood, I/c XEn recalled from Floriculture Department and has been posted at R&B Div. Kargil vice Abdul Mutalib, who shall hold the additional charge of the post XEn, Floriculture Department till further orders.

Fayaz Ahmed Mir, I/c XEn recalled from Tourism Department and posted at RRCR Div. Srinagar; Mohit Mahajan, awaiting orders of I/c XEn, has been posted at JMC; Ramesh Kher, I/c XEn, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted at Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan; Ajay Raju, I/c XEn, PMGSY Batote has been posted at R&B Div, Udhampur; Rajesh Bhagat, I/c XEn, R&B Div. Samba at CD 2nd Jammu; Rajesh Abrol, I/c XEn, J&K Housing Board at R&B Div. Samba; Amar Singh Katoch, I/c XEn, R&B Div. Mahore at R&B Div. Poonch; Mohd Ayub Wani, I/c XEn, awaiting order of posting in Tourism Deptt has been recalled and posted as I/c XEn, R&B Div, Doda; Fayaz Ahmad Baba, I/c XEn, Promotee has been posted at PMGSY Div. Handwara; Basit Amin Shah, I/c XEn Promotee at PMGSY Div. Budgam; Irfan Ahmad Shah, I/c XEn Promotee at Tourism Department for posting in PDA; Hamid Ahmad Bhat, I/c XEn Promotee at R&B Div. Bandipore; Zahoor Ahmad Shah, I/c XEn Promotee at JKPCC; Mohammad Ayoub Sheikh, I/c XEn Promotee at R&B Div. Sumbal; Mohammad Mustahsan Masoodi, I/c XEn Promotee at J&K ERA; Davinder Singh, I/c XEn Promotee at R&B Div. Mahore; Satbeer Singh, I/c XEn Promotee at PMGSY Div, Batote; and Kamal Kishore Sharma, I/c XEn Promotee has been posted at J&K Housing Board.

Meanwhile according to another order, 20 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the Public Works (R&B) Department have been transferred.

Er. Deepak Koul JK PCC Ltd has been recalled from the J&K PCC Ltd. and posted in the PMGSY Poonch; Er. Shivangi Gupta, JK PCC Ltd has been recalled from the J&K PCC Ltd. and posted in the PMGSY Ramnagar; Er. Nand Kishore and Er. Raman Kumar, on placement as I/c AEEs (Civil) have been posted at J&K PCC Ltd.; Er. Avtar Krishen Trakroo, on placement as I/c AEE (Civil) has been posted at Mughal Road Organization Project; Er. Ashwani Kumar, on placement as I/c AEE (Civil) has been posted at R&B Division Doda vice Er. Kamal Kishore, who has been placed as I/c Executive Engineer; Er. Arvinder Singh, on placement as I/c AEE (Civil) has been posted at PMGSY Budhal; Er. Vijay Kumar Sumbria, on placement as I/c AEE (Civil) has been posted at J&K PCC Ltd (Kathua); Er. Sajad Ahmad Shantoo, on placement as I/c AEE (Civil) at J&K ERA, Srinagar; Er. Ravinder Kumar Dhar, on placement as I/c AEE (Civil) at R&B Sub-Division-III Kargil; Er. Javaid Ahmad Posh, T.O. PW(R&B) Special Sub-Division Marwah has been posted at R&B Division-I Srinagar; Er. Ghulam Hassain Najar, R&B Division, Vailoo at R&B Sub-Division Seer; Er. Mohammad Alyas Suharwardi, R&B Sub-Division Seer at R&B Sub-Division Vailoo; Er. Rubina Kousar, R&B Sub-Division Damhal Hanjipora at JK PCC Ltd.; Er. Manzoor Ahmad Parray, on deputation to the JK PCC Ltd has been recalled from the J&K PCC Ltd. and posted in the R&B Sub-Division Damhal Hamjipora; Jagdish Kumar Gupta, PMGSY Division Ramnagar has been posted at PMGSY Division Poonch; Er. Sunil Kumar Dogra, PMGSY Division Poonch at PMGSY Division Ramnagar; Er. Sudesh Gupta, PW(R&B) Division Kathua (Sub-Division Bani) has been posted at PW(R&B) Sub-Division Kathua No. 1 (HQ); and Er. Bharat Gupta, PW(R&B) Sub-Division Kathua No. 1 (HQ) has been posted at PW(R&B) Division Kathua (Sub-Division Bani).