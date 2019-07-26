28 Kg wild garlic seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Officials of Bhadarwah Forest Division (BDF) on Thursday seized a large amount of wild garlic (Allium Ursinum) after a group of individuals illegally harvested thousands of seedlings weighing 28 kgs from Bhallesa area of District Doda. The wild garlic also known as wood garlic with a market price 7 Lac and is believed to be a vulnerable species, was being smuggled to Punjab, said DFO Bhadarwah Chander Shekhar.

According to reports, acting on a specific information developed by Range Officer (RO) Chirala, Shafqat Khakaan Malik, regarding the rare herb being smuggled, a joint party of Forest officials and police laid a Naka at Thathri, 60 Km from here on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway.

DFO Bhadarwah Chander Shekhar said that we have been getting information regarding smuggling of banned herbs to the neighbouring states. After receiving information about the consignment being smuggled to Amritsir, we informed SP Bhadarwah Raj Singh Gouria and with the help of police, intercepted a passenger bus bearing registration number JK02BM-3195 and seized 28 KGs Allium ursinum(wild Garlic) in 3 gunny bags.

“In this regard a case under section 6 and 26 of Forest act has been registered and the smuggler, who was carrying banned herb, identified as Arif Hussain Son of Mohd Sultan a resident of Sanwara-Chilli of Gandoh has been detained,” DFO informed.

“This is the major seizer,” says DFO. “Bhadarwah Forest is known for having a good concentration of woodi garlic. It was during a sight visit that the excessive harvesting was noticed.

We see it regularly, but of this magnitude it is rather rare, “DFO said.

“Woodland garlic is still very popular. People illegally harvest from year to year, “says Shafqat Khakaan Malik, Range Officer. “It is a vulnerable species and offenders found guilty will have to pay heavy fines.