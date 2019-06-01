28 bovines rescued, three arrested

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Friday arrested three bovine smugglers and rescued 28 bovines from their possession.

According to a report, a police party intercepted two trucks bearing registration nos JK02AS/2702 and JK02L/7963 at Ban Toll Plaza. During checking, police found the aforesaid trucks laden with 28 bovines. Police rescued the bovines and arrested three persons who were identified as Farooq Ahmed, son of Din Mohammad, resident of Lower Munda, Qazikund; Shabir Ahmed, son of Mian Khan, resident of Shangus, Anantnag and Mohammad Ismail, son of Chhattu, resident of Pangara, Ramban.

In this connection, cases vide FIR numbers 231/19 and 232/19 under sections 188 RPC, 3/5 PCA Act have been registered.