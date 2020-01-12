28 absentee employees suspended

STATE TIMES NEWS
Poonch: On
receiving the reports of absenteeism in various educational institutions in the
Sub division of Mendhar district, administration conducted a surprise
inspection of various educational institutions on Saturday.
During the
inspection of Government Middle School Harni, Government Girls High School
Harni, Government HSS Harni several employees of education department were
found absent from their duties without any prior permission while Government
Middle School Kasab was found locked at 12:30 PM.
On the
basis of the report received from Tehsildar Mendhar, a total of 28 employees
were placed under suspension. The suspended employees include five teachers
from GMS Harni, nine employees of GGHS
Harni , nine employees from GHSS Harni and all the five teachers of GMS
Kasab.
Meanwhile,
CEO Poonch was directed to stop the salaries of the absent employees and was
further directed to initiate disciplinary action against them and submit action
taken report to the DC office.
