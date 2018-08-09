27 bovines rescued, smuggler held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA/RAJOURI: Police on Thursday foiled four bovine smuggling bid by rescuing 27 bovines and arresting a smuggler.

According to a report, a team of Ghagwal Police Station headed by SI Bansi Lal Sharma SHO Ghagwal Police Station on the directions of SSP Samba Dr Koushal Kumar Sharma laid a Naka on Jammu Pathankot National Highway near Tapyal and signalled a truck (JK02AS- 9811) coming from Kathua side but driver on seeing the police accelerated the vehicle and fled from spot.

He was chased and intercepted near Jatwal. During checking, it was found laden with 13 bovines which were rescued and the truck was seized. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot, however a case vide FIR No. 109/2018 under section 188 RPC, 2/3 PCA Act was registered at Police Station Ghagwal.

In Rajouri District, a team from Kalakote Police Station rescued three bovines from smugglers at Potha. Bid was foiled after cops saw some people moving along with bovines at some distance and challenged them to stop but smugglers fled back leaving behind three bovines.

Another police team headed by Incharge PP Lamberi, SI Vikram Jasrotia rescued four bovines. An information about movement of smugglers was received after which police team rushed to Dhankaar Lamberi Road but smugglers saw police vehicle from some distance and fled from there leaving behind four bovines. A team from Budhal Police Station arrested Shabir Ahmed son of Abdul Hamid resident of Draman who was found carrying seven bovines in a smuggling bid by foot. All the bovines have been rescued. Police has taken cognisance in all these cases at Police Stations of Kalakote, Nowshera and Budhal.