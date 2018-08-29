27 bovines rescued, smuggler held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN/KATHUA: Police on Wednesday foiled two bovine smuggling bids by rescuing 27 bovines and arresting a smuggler.

As per the details, a police party led by SHO Ramban Insp. Vijay Kotwal under supervision of DySP HQ RambanAsgar Malik and under close supervision of Addl. SP Sanjay Parihar established a surprise Naka near Shan Palace Ramban and during checking and frisking of vehicles, a truck (JK 02AS/ 6283) was intercepted. On search, the said truck was found loaded with 17 bovines which were rescued. The driver of the vehicle namely Nazir Ahmed son of Mohd Munshi resident of Gole Gujral Jammu was taken into custody and a case vide FIR No. 127/2018 under section 188RPC, 3 PC Act was registered against him at Police Station Ramban.

Meanwhile, SI Shamsher Incharge Border Police Post Hariachak foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing 10 bovines.

Acting swiftly on tip off ,officer alongwith his team established checkpoints in Hariachak area and during checking, seized a truck (PB07AE-7430) coming from Punjab side carrying 10 bovines. Police registered a case under relevant section of law and investigation taken up.