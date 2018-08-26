269 matches played on second day of Ladakh School Olympics

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: On the second day of Ladakh School Olympics the tournament got a kick start with great enthusiasm and winning spirit among the students of 111 schools across the district participating in different games at respective venues in Leh on Saturday.

DC Leh Avny Lavasa and SSP, Leh Sargun Shukla took round of the venues and witnessed some of the matches with the motive to encourage the students and also to ensure proper arrangements of sporting facilities and refreshments. The officers’ incharge, staff of Youth Sports and Services Department and PT teachers of all the schools were equally prepared and participated with charged energy in making every match fair and interesting.

Around more than 269 matches were played today including 26 boxing matches, 27 Judo, 6 games of football, 52 rounds archery, 43 volleyball and 26 Table Tennis matches. With today’s matches, boxing has reached at the semi-final stage with the players exhibiting great excitement and strength.