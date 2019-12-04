26 bovines rescued, 4 smugglers arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS
NAGROTA: Police on Wednesday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by
rescuing 26 bovines at Nagrota and arresting four smugglers.
As
per the details, a party of Police Station Nagrota laid a Naka at Ban Toll
Plaza Nagrota and intercepted two trucks (JK19-0254 and JKO2AT-4579) which on
checking were found laden with 26 bovines.
All
the bovines were rescued and four smugglers namely Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Bashir
Ahmed, resident of Mazmoon Qazigund; Aashiq Ahmed Dar, son of Mohammad Afzal
Dar, resident of Arwal Banihal District
Ramban; Sikander Ahmed, son of Sufur Rehman, resident of Kishnapur West Bengal and
Liaqat Ali, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Upper Thania, Udhampur were arrested. Cases vide
FIR Nos. 443 and 446/2019 under Sections 188 IPC and 11 PCA Act were registered against
them at Police Station Nagrota. Police team led by Insp Mohd Shokat
SHO Nagrota made the arrests/recovery under the supervision of Mohan Lal Sharma
SDPO Nagrota.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic
Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen much: Alia on sister’s battle with depression
Healthy diet, lifestyle best defence to fight CVD: Dr Sushil
I’ve had most number of obituaries written for my career: Vivek Oberoi
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper