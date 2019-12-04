26 bovines rescued, 4 smugglers arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: Police on Wednesday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing 26 bovines at Nagrota and arresting four smugglers.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Nagrota laid a Naka at Ban Toll Plaza Nagrota and intercepted two trucks (JK19-0254 and JKO2AT-4579) which on checking were found laden with 26 bovines.

All the bovines were rescued and four smugglers namely Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Mazmoon Qazigund; Aashiq Ahmed Dar, son of Mohammad Afzal Dar, resident of Arwal Banihal District Ramban; Sikander Ahmed, son of Sufur Rehman, resident of Kishnapur West Bengal and Liaqat Ali, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Upper Thania, Udhampur were arrested. Cases vide FIR Nos. 443 and 446/2019 under Sections 188 IPC and 11 PCA Act were registered against them at Police Station Nagrota. Police team led by Insp Mohd Shokat SHO Nagrota made the arrests/recovery under the supervision of Mohan Lal Sharma SDPO Nagrota.