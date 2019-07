259 Principals transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday transferred 259 Principals and equivalent.

“Senior Lecturers/ZEOs /I/c ZEOs & equivalent were placed as I/c Principals & equivalent vide Government Order Nos. 121-Edu of 2019 dated March 8, 2019 & 203-Edu of 2019 dated June 18, 2019. Consequent upon their placement as such transfers & postings/adjustment of Principals / I/c Principals & equivalent are hereby ordered with immediate effect,” reads the order issued by Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department.

According to order, Hamidullah Shah, Under orders of Transfer (UoT) to HSS Tethar Banihal has been posted at HSS Munandgufan Kulgam; Tanveer Ahmad Wani, UoT to DIET Doda from HSS (B) Doda at HSS Trown Doda; Abdul Majid, Under orders of Adjustment (UoA) at HSS Singlikote Reasi at HSS Chakrabati Doda; Yashpaul, UoT to HSS Jindrah Jammu from HSS (G) Banihal Ramban at HSS Bhatodi Kathua; Nisar Ahmad Ahanger, HSS (G) Ganderbal at HSS(B) Khalmulla, Ganderbal; Mohammad Yousuf Hafiz, HSS (B) Kangan Ganderbal at HSS (G) Tulmulla Ganderbal; Chander Mohan Sharma, HSS Mohalla Doda has been posted as I/c Dy. CEO Kathua; Rakesh Gupta, HSS Fatehpur Rajouri as I/c DEPO Rajouri; Dalip Kumar Jaggi, UoT to Fatehpur Poonch has been posted at HSS Seri Khawaja Mendhar Poonch; Abdul Majid, UoT to HSS Herman Shopian from HSS(B) Shopian at HSS Gali Kalaban Poonch; Inderjeet Devi, HSS Pouni Reasi at HSS Khara Madana Samba; Gulshan Ahmad, HSS Keller Shopian has been posted as I/c HOD DIET Shopian; Surjeet Kumar, HSS Kandi Rajouri as I/C Dy. CEO Nowshera Rajouri; Satinder Kour, awaiting orders of adjustment with DSE Jammu has been posted at HSS Bazar Qasaban Jammu; Sushma Kumari, HSS Lowang, Kathua at HSS Kotlibaga, Reasi; Farooq Ahmad Rather, UoT to HSS Veeri Anantnag at HSS Mahind, Anantnag; Suman Lata, UoT to HSS Dhullangal, Kathua at Migrant Cell Jammu; Kewal Krishan, HSS Magloor Kathua at HSS Sallan Kathua vice Vijay Kumar Sharma, who has been posted at HSS Magloor Kathua.

Farooq Ahmad Raina, l/C DEPO Budgam has been posted at HSS Sholipora, Budgam; Syed Gulzar Ahmad, HSS Sholipora Budgarn has been posted as l/c DEPO Budgam; Ab Rashid Bhat, HSS (B) Beerwah Budgam has been posted at HSS (G) Magam, Budgam; Khalida Parveen, HSS Atina Budgam at HSS (B) Gulabbagh Ganderbal; Peerzada Sajad Hussain, HSS Shangus Anantnag at HSS Nowbugh Anantnag; Dileep Kumar Gupta, UoT to DIET Kud (Udhampur) at HSS Chhan Rorian Kathua; P.D. Sharma, HSS (G) Kargil at HSS Dhanas Chenani Udhampur; Nighat Parveen, Surplus l/c HOD DIET Jammu has been posted as l/C HOD DIET Jammu; Rajinder Singh, HSS Sumoor Nobra, Leh has been posted at HSS Tapper Kathua; Jyoti Swaroop, HSS Rajgarh Ramban as l/c DEPO Udhampur; Mohammad Maqbool Lone, HSS Nehama Kulgam at HSS Zainapora Shopian; Balbir Kumar Sudan, HSS Paloura Jammu as l/c DEPO Jammu; Swarn Singh, l/c DEPO Jammu at HSS (B) SRLM Jammu; Shafqat Javed Chib, HSS (B) SRLM Jammu at HSS (B) Gandhi Nagar Jammu; Ghani Shyam, HOD DIET Rajouri at HSS Bajabain Rajouri; Sanjeev Suri, HSS Kalakote at HSS Channi Prat Rajouri; Mushtaq Ah. Qadri, HSS (B) Shopian at HSS (B) Kulgam; Abdul Majid Malik, HSS (B) Kulgam at HSS (B) Shopian; Mohammad Amin Beigh, DIET Ganderbal at HSS (B) Lar Ganderbal; Zahida Ishrat, HSS (B) Kurhama, Ganderbal at HSS (B) Khimber, Srinagar; Mohammad Shafi Dhabla, HSS(B) Khimber, Srinagar at HSS (B) Kurhama Ganderbal; Khem Chand, HSS Gondna Doda at HSS Bagga Mahore Reasi; Ashwani Kumar, HSS Dehri Ralyote Rajouri at HSS Kalakote; Tanveer Ahmad Mir, HSS Kakora Rajouri as l/c HOD DIET Rajouri; Iqbal Hussain, HSS Arihal Pulwama at HSS Dodasanbala Rajouri; Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wani, HSS (B) Pulwama as l/c Dy. CEO Pulwama; M. Shafi Gowhar, l/c Dy. CEO Pulwama at HSS (B) Pulwama; Romana Qazi, HSS (G) Kothibagh Sgr at MP HSS B.D. Khan; Manzoor Ahmad Kumar, MP HSS B.D. Khan at HSS (B) Wahabpora Budgam; Ab Rashid Mir, l/c HOD DIET Pampore Pulwama as l/c HOD DIET Sopore Baramulla; Rajinder Singh, awaiting orders of posting with DSEJ has been posted as l/c Dy. CEO Kishtwar; Manzoor Ahmad Khan, l/c DEPO Pulwama at HSS Batagund Tral Pulwama; Ponam Langeh, HSS Tikri, Udhampur at HSS(G) Nowabad, Jammu; Subash Gupta, HSS(B) Nowabad, Jammu at HSS Tikri, Udhampur; Anita Zutshi, HSS (G) Nowabad, Jammu at HSS (G) Mubarak Mandi Jammu; Razia Begum, HSS (G) Mubarak Mandi Jammu at HSS Jullaka Mohalla Jammu; Sandhra Malhotra, HSS Jullaka Mohalla Jammu at HSS (B) Nowabad Jammu; Vijay Chanyal, UoT HSS Salehar Jammu at HSS Hari Singh Jammu; Jagdeep Kumar Padha, HSS Hari Singh Jammu at HSS Rabta Jammu.

Santosh Kumar, HSS Dhakar Jammu has been posted at Migrant Cell Jammu; Yashpaul Sharma, HSS (B) Bishnah Jammu at HSS Banna Reasi; Nanaji Tickoo, HSS Jajjar Kotli Jammu at Migrant Cell Jammu; Kuldeep Kumar Badyal, HSS (G) Akhnoor as l/c HOD DIET Reasi; M Rafiq Chapoo, HSS Bugam Budgam at HSS Waterhail; Pushpa Bhat, UoT to DIET Kud (Udhampur) at HSS Camp Roop Nagar; Abdul Rashid Bhat, HSS Nehalpora Baramulla at HSS Doabgah Baramulla; Rubina Fazili, HSS(G) Khanyar Sgr at HSS Wakura Ganderbal; Tabassum Akhter, HSS (G) Nishat Srinagar as l/c HOD DIET Pampore; Shabir Ahmad Khan, HSS (B) Nawakadal, Sgr as l/c HOD DIET Beerwah Budgam; Madan Lal, CB HSS Jammu at HSS Gole Gujral Jammu; Pushpinder, HSS Gole Gujral Jammu as HSS Basantpur Kathua; Gharo Devi, HSS Miran Sahib Jammu at HSS (G) R.S.Pura Jammu; Govind Ram Sharma, HSS (G) R.S.Pura Jammu at HSS Pallanwala Jammu; Sikander Lal, HSS Muthi at CB HSS Jammu; Ravinder Kour has been adjusted at HSS Keri Jammu; Dinesh Kumar Mansotra at HSS Thuroo Reasi; Birbal at HSS Sewna Udhampur; Brij Bushan Sharma at HSS Hutt Basholi Kathua; Shadi Lal Gupta at HSS Udhan Kalakote Rajouri; Rajesh Ved at HSS Dhar Dugnoo Billawar Kathua; Kultran Kour at HSS Utligam Beerwah Budgam; Avtar Krishan Bhat at Migrant Cell Jammu; Amrit Kour at HSS (B) Bishnah Jammu; Suman Sharma at HSS Rang Ramanagar Udhampur; Anjana Rani at HSS Marh Nagrota Jammu; Anil Kumar Gupta at HSS Pakhlai Udhampur; Sapna Suri at HSS Sarna Samba; Rattan Lal at HSS Dhanour Arnas Reasi; D. Nath Sharma at HSS Chiryal Tikri Udhampur; Amar lqbal Singh at HSS Korepunhu Hiranagar, Kathua; Rohini Devi at HSS (B) Bainglar Samba; Ram Gopal Prashar at HSS Qila Darhal Rajouri; Nazir Ahmad Bhat at HSS Shiva Doda; Shoba Kirti as l/c HOD DIET Jammu; Firdous Akhter at HSS (G) Shogpora Budgam; Jagan Nath at HSS Rasli Gadheran Udhampur; Zareena Mir at HSS Bhudan Reasi; Salah Mohammad at HSS Prori Gujjran Rajouri.

Zarina Bano at HSS Dradhu Bhadarwah Doda; Amresh Kumar at HSS(G) Reasi; Ab Gaffar Wagay at HSS Gadole Anantnag; Dilip Kumar Pandita at HSS Chowki Jandrore Udhampur; Nasir Hussain at HSS (B) Magam Budgam; Gajjan Singh at HSS Arnas Reasi; Harcharan Singh at HSS Loran Poonch; Sanjeev Kumar at HSS Channa Reasi; Ramesh Singh Salathia at HSS Judda Reasi; Anil Kumar Pandita at HSS Panassa Reasi; Showkat Hussain at HSS Kreeri Baramulla; Ravinder Kumar Raina at HSS Shajroo Reasi; Virinder Sharma at HSS Basantgarh Udhampur; Shakeel Ahmad Banday at HSS (B) Charar-i-Shanef Budgam; Anil Kumar at HSS Tethar Banihal; Tarsem Singh at HSS Keya Udnampur; Manohar Kumar at HSS Tote Reasi; Rajesh Gupta at HSS Panihad Rajouri; Ashok Kumar at HSS Teryath Rajouri; Mohammad Yousuf at HSS Wasoora Pulwarna; Sulekha Batra at HSS Jajjar Kotli Jammu; Sunita Chadda at HSS Paloura; Wahida Sheikh as l/c HOD DIET Beerwah (Budgam); Dhyan Chand Sharma at HSS Gulabgarh Reasi; Sudharshan Kumar at HSS Assar Doda; Bashir Ahmad Dhar at HSS (G) Dawer Bandipora; Sunil Kumar Khajuria at HSS Sudhmahadev Udhampur; Asha Bhat at Migrant Cell Jammu; Kouser Jabeen at HSS (G) Rainawari, Srinagar; Kiran Bhadwal at HSS (G) Akhnoor; Nusrat Bukhari at HSS (G) Kothibagh; Aneeta Kaul at HSS Gota Reasi; Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz shall continue as Nodal Officer in the Administrative Department; Idrass Hussain Shah at HSS Kandl Karnah Kupwara; Nusrat Jahan at HSS Palpora Srinagar; Sarita Gupta at HSS Sumwan Kathua; Mohammad Shafi at HSS Ladhu, Pampers, Pulwama; Bagwan Das at HSS Neel Ramban; Kumari Sapna at HSS Sumb Samba.

Ashok Kumar Sharma has been adjusted at I/c HOD DIET Rajouri; Nikhat Mir as I/c HOD DIET Pampore Pulwama; Favaz Ahmed Mir has been posted at HSS Akchmal Kargil; Shukat Hussain as l/ HOD DIET Anantnag; Abdul Rashid Ganie at HSS Delina Baramulla; Rajinder Singh at HSS Dadsara Tral Pulwama; Rafiq Ahmed Mir at HSS Baroo Kargil; Gh Nabi Hajam at HSS Larnoo Anantnag; Ajaz Ahmad Reshi at HSS Attina Budgam; Farooq Ahmad Dar at HSS Bugam Budgam; Bashir Ahmad Ganie at HSS Padum Kargil; Mohammad Ashraf at HSS Kilam Kulgam; Hilal Ahmad Bhat at HSS (G) Baramulla; Rafiqa Qureshi as l/c HOD DIET Srinagar; Gh. Nabi Najar at HSS Panikhar Kargii; Amina Bhat as l/c HOD DIET Srinagar; Mohammad Amin Rather at HSS (G) Khrew Pampore Pulwama; Syed Nazir Ahmad at HSS Furrah Anantnag; Ghulam Mohammad Pandith at HSS (G) Town Baramulla; Farooq Abdullah at HSS Bugam Kulgam; Abdul Rashid Malla at HSS Kunzer Baramulla; Mohammad Shafi (RBA) at HSS Pinglena Pulwama; Bashir Ahmad Bhat at HSS Sankoo Kargil; Nuzhat Jan at HSS (G) Nagam Budgam; M Maqbool Parray at HSS Arigam Budgam; Manzoor Ahmad Mir at HSS Achan Pulwama; Seema Wani as l/c HOD DIET Srinagar; Gh Hassan Mir at HSS (G) Handwara Kupwara; Mussarat Jabeen at HSS Miran Sahib Jammu; Padma Dolkar at HSS (Boys) Leh; Tsewang Uolma at HSS Sakti Leh; Dechan Angmo at HSS Saspol Leh; Rigzin Angmo at HSS Turtuk Leh; Gh Jeelani at HSS Bijhama Baramulla; Hilal Ahmad Gilkar at HSS Samboora Pulwama; Abdul Gaffar Ahanger at HSS (Boys) Sogam Kupwara; Mushtaq Ahmad at HSS Hardpanzoo Budgam; Ghulam Qadir Mir at HSS Rahmoo Pulwama; Syed Mohd Ashraf at HSS (G) Ahmadpora Baramulla; Bashir Ahmad Dar has been adjusted at HSS (B) Beerwah Budgam; Bashir Ahmad Malik as l/c HOD DIET Kulgam; Ghulam Nabi Sumji at HSS Nehalpora Baramulla; Mohd Iqbal Bhat at HSS Turkawangam, Shopian; Abdul Rashid Ganai at HSS Ratnipora Pulwama; Abdul Hamid Dar at HSS Kanjuillar Shopian; Firdousa Akhter at l/c HOD DIET Pampore (Pulwama); Shaheen Showkat Jan at HSS (G) Khanyar Srinagar; Shafiq Hussain Mir at HSS Arihal Pulwama; Mohd Yaseen at HSS Zoohama Budgam; Rehana Akhter at HSS Hariparigam Pulwama; Abdul Rashid Dar at HSS (B) Sopore Baramulla; Mohd Amin Sofi at HSS Chattergul Ganderbal; Sofi Altaf Hussain at HSS (B) Batwina Ganderbal; Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Sheikh at HSS (G) Nishat Srinagar; Mohd Ayoub Lone at HSS (G) Pulwama; Khazir Mohd Malik at HSS (B) Ajas Bandipora; Mohd Yousuf Wani as l/c HOD DIET Ganderbal; Mohd Amin Khan at HSS Boniyar Baramulla; Ghulam Nabi Bhat at HSS Laridoora Baramulla; Aga Mohd Ashraf at HSS Chersoo Pulwama; Mohd Ashraf Mir at HSS Shakar Kargil ; Gulshan Afroz at HSS Gund Khaja Qasim Baramulla; Mohd Ashraf Bhat at HSS Shargole Kargil; Nisar Ahmad Baba at HSS Chowgam Kulgam; Zahoor Ahmad Dar at HSS Ram Nagari Shopian; Kehkeshar Noor as l/c HOD DIET Srinagar; Syed Gulfar Akhter at HSS Kanir Budgam; Ah Mohd Parray at HSS Shah Gird Bandipora; Syed Farooq Ahmad Bukhari at HSS Pakherpora Budgam; Kaleem Ahmad Sheikh at HSS Hawl Pulwama; Shams-u-Din Bhat at HSS Kabamarg Anantnag; Aman Ashraf Wani at HSS (B) Zadibal Srinagar; Munhaj Nabi Matoo at HSS (B) Gund Ganderbal; Ghulam Mohd Sheikh at HSS (B) Lone Harie Kupwara; Ghulam Mustafa at HSS Tadd Kupwara; Mohd Iqbal Malik at HSS (B) Trehgam Kupwara; Shabir Ahmad Mir at HSS (B) Kangan Ganderbal; Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat at HSS Chakura Pulwama; Toyba Tabasum has been adjusted as I/c HOD DIET, Beerwah Budgam; Supinder Kour has been adjusted at HSS Sangam Iddgah Srinagar; Kulsum at HSS Khaitangan Baramulla; Firdous Ali Wani at HSS Hafroo Budgam; Mubarik Ahmad Rather at HSS Kadipora Anantnag; Mohd Hadi at HSS Trespone Kargil; Nuzhat Bano at HSS Kuchwa Muqam Baramulla; Fatima Bano at HSS (B) Nawakadal Srinagar; Ghulam Fatima as I/c HOD DIET Shopian; Sareer Ahmad Farooqi at HSS Sallar Anantnag; Dilshad Ahmad Banday at HSS Kandoora Budgam; Nighat Parveen Mufti as I/c HOD DIET Ganderbal; Sumiya Geelani at HSS Bemina Budgam; Abdul Rashid Dar at HSS Marhama Anantnag; Kulsum Akhter at HSS Zaloora Baramulla; Abida Mansoor at HSS Nowpora Jagir Baramulla; Rukshana Bano at HSS Ashmuji Kulgam; Tanveera Jan as I/c HOD DIET Pampore (Pulwama); Fehmeeda Jan at HSS Zethan Baramulla; Suraya Bano as I/c HOD DIET Pampore (Pulwama); Mohd Yousuf at HSS (B) Teetwal Kupwara; Brij Mohan as I/c HOD DIET Kud (Udhampur); Surjit Singh at HSS (G) Ganderbal; Manoj Kumar Jad at HSS (B) Reasi; Manmeet Kour at HSS Muthi Jammu; Romesh Lal Sharma at HSS Balmakote Reasi; Narinder Singh Jamwal at HSS Ramban; Jagpreet Singh at HSS Maho Ramban; Natik Hussain Shah at HSS Chandimarh Poonch; Mohammad Amin at HSS Dhargloon Poonch; Dr. Raman Kumar Sharma at HSS Basohli Kathua; Dr. Jyoti Prakash at HSS Lander Udhampur; Vijay Kumar Sharma at HSS Thial Udhampur; Fazil Imran Siddiqui at HSS Marwah Kishtwar; Paramjeet Singh at HSS Ladda Reasi; Neeraj Jandial at HSS Agarjitto Reasi; Sajad Ahmad at HSS (B) Darhal Rajouri; Harsh Kumar at HSS Manjakote Rajouri; Dr. Kishore Kumar shall continue with DSE Jammu till adjustment.

Mohinder has been adjusted at HSS Sanasar Ramban; Sudha Dhar as I/cHOD DIET Reasi; Sandeep Kumar Kotwal at HSS Goha Marmat Doda; Milkhi Ram at HSS Dachhan Kishtwar; Shakeel-ur-Rehman at HSS Gandhari Ramban; and Tejpal Singh has been adjusted at HSS Androth Rajouri.

Meanwhile, according to another order placement was accorded to 16 Headmasters /I/c Headmasters & equivalent as I/c Zonal Education Officers & equivalent.

“Pending clearance of the Departmental Promotion Committee, the Headmasters/ I/c Headmasters & equivalent are hereby placed as I/c Zonal Education Officers & equivalent, in their own pay and grade, for a period of six months or till the posts are filled up on regular basis, whichever is earlier,” the order stated.

The I/c Headmasters & equivalent who has been promoted include Riyaz Ahmad Sheikh, Kiran Kumari, Mohsin AH Khan, Shabina Roohi, Mohd Ali Almi, Akber AIi, Mamtaz Hussain, Hussain, Nawang Rigzen, Nawang Namgial, Abdul Hamid, Hadi Ali, Abdul Majid, Mohammad Shafi Mir, Nazir Ahmad Wani and Hafiza Parveen.

“The aforesaid officers shall report to the Chief Education Officer of the respective Districts where they are presently posted,” the order stated.