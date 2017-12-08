257th Army Service Corps Day celebrated at Chandimandir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Army Service Corps celebrated its 257th Corps Day here at HQ Western Command Chandimandir.

To commemorate this day, various events were organised at Chandimandir. Rich tributes were paid to martyrs for their selfless and supreme sacrifices.

ASC veterans (our pillars of strength) also wholeheartedly participated in these events.

Lt Gen Surinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command extended his greetings to all ranks, civilian employees, their families and veterans of the Corps on this day and commended the professionalism displayed by ASC personnel towards discharge of their duties, both during war and peace.

On this momentous occasion, the ASC fraternity resolved to continue the march towards excellence in all the fields with utmost professionalism, devotion to duty and above all the will to achieve the Corps motto Seva Asmakam Dharma.