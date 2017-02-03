25-yr-old ‘insane’ youth kills parents, uncle; injures two in Doda

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A 25-year-old mentally deranged youth on Thursday killed his father, mother and his uncle with an axe and injured two other persons, who were living in his house as tenants in Thathri area of Doda district.

The accused has been identified as Firdous Ahmed (25), who attacked his parents with an axe resulting in on-the-spot death of his 80-year-old father, Ghulam Mohammad while as his 75-year-old mother Sakina Begum succumbed to her injuries on the way to District Hospital, Doda.

Later in the day, Bahar Din (70), son of Zaffarullah, resident of Thakrai Kishtwar, who was identified as uncle of the accused, also succumbed to his injuries at District Hospital.

The seriously injured tenants namely Rajesh Kumar (54) and his son Pujari Lal (22), both residents of Jalandhar, Punjab have been referred to Government Medical College & Hospital, Jammu by the doctors of Doda Hospital.

According to police, the accused has been arrested and a case FIR No. 09/2017 under Sections 302 and 307 RPC has been registered against him at police Station, Thathri.

Senior Superintendent of Poilce (SSP), Doda has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy SP to investigate the case.