25 Insps promoted as DySPs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday promoted 25 Inspectors (Ministerial) of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) as Deputy Superintendents of Police, (Ministerial).

The promotees include Fayaz Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Latief, Aman-UI-Haq, Mir Javid Ahmad, Abdul Kabir Hafiz, Hamid Ullah Rah, Saleema Kar, Prem Lata, Haresh Chander, Javid Iqbal Masoodi, Parvez Qureshi, Fayaz Ahmad Banday, Sham Singh, Abdul Majid Malla (RBA), Mohammad Sadiq (ST), Raman Kumar (SC), Shafiq Ahmad, Ashraf Ahmad, Rubia Bano, Subash Chander (ALC), Lateef Ahmad (ST), Ahmad Ullah Shah, Attaullah Shah, Fayaz Ahmad Andrabi and Nazir Ahmad.