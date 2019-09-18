25 injured in bus accident in Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS KISHTWAR: At least 25 people were injured when a bus skidded off a road in the hilly Kishtwar district of on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place near Banderkote around 1.50 PM when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Chingam village from Jammu, lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, an official said. He said the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down several metres before coming to a halt on the roof of a mud-house on a hill slope. Rescue parties evacuated 25 injured people and rushed them to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be “stable”, the official said.
