25 Gujarat pilgrims injured in bus mishap

Muzaffarnagar: At least 25 pilgrims from Gujarat were injured when the bus in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck near the Purkai bypass on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway, about 25 kms from here.

The accident took place last evening when 50 pilgrims were returning in the bus from Haridwar, SHO Harisharan Sharma said.

The injured were rushed to hospital, he said. (PTI)