25 Finance Dept officers accorded sendoff

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Finance Department on Saturday accorded a warm send off to its twenty five officers including three Director Generals and five directors on attaining superannuation, even as Minister for Finance, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that the government would need their guidance and advice.

“The department will miss your experience and expertise, but I appeal you to be accessible whenever and wherever the government need your advice and guidance in bringing out reforms and enforcing fiscal discipline in the system” Altaf Bukhari requested the retiring officers.

Expressing optimism over the success of reforms introduced for better financial management by the government, the Finance Minister said that their contribution towards this daunting task will be remembered for a long time to come.

The Minister wished the officers a happy and prosperous post retirement life and hoped that they would continue to serve the society with a new zeal and enthusiasm.

Principal Secretary Finance, Naveen K Choudhary and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occassion.

The officers leaving the department are Director Generals Pushpa Devi, Mohammad Ishaq Wani, Altaf Hussain Mirza, Directors, Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, Shagufta Qazi, Ghulam Hassan Khan, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, Ravinder Singh( retried as DSEJ) Vijay Kumar Tak,( FA) Chief Accounts Officers, Rashpal Singh, Abdul Rashid Khan, Yashpal Kujaria, Altafa Akther, Gul Mohammad Malik, Sanaullah Ahangar, Mohammad Ayoub Kutchey (Dy Dir ), Ram Ratan Sharma, Accounts Officers, Abdul Aziz Bhat, Vinod Kumar, Abdul Hamid Khan, Anoop Kumar Padha, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Hakim Fida Hussain, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Dar and Manzoor Ahmed Dar.