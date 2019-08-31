25 degree holders given charge of XEns, 63 shifted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: PHE, I&FC Department has assigned the temporary charge of the post of Executive Engineers (XEns) to 25 degree holders and subsequently ordered transfer and postings of 63 others.

According to the order, the 23 degree holders who have been assigned the charge of XEns include Najeeb Aziz Tramboo, Mohammad Hussain Teli, Sudesh Kumar, Ghulam Nabi Zargar, Babbi Sharma, Rakesh Kumar Mahajan, Waryam Chand, Riyaz Ahmad, Ashfaq Ahmad Mir, Manzoor Hussain, Feroz Ahmed Mir, Aijaz Ahmad Keen, Farooq Ahmad Sultanpuri, Anil Kumar Kallu, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, Din Mohammad, Kuldeep Kumar Kaith, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Mujib Ahmad Tak, Kumar Ramnik Goswami, Satpal Singh, Rajesh Kumar Dubey, Rajinder Kumar Sharma and Qazi Qudrat Ali.

Meanwhile, Aijaz Qureshi, I/C XEn, Water Works Division Srinagar shall report to Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir till further orders; Tashi Tundup, XEn, I&FC Division Kargil has been posted as XEn, Irrigation Division Leh; Mohammad Aslam Zargar, XEn, PHE Division Shopian as XEn PHE Rural Water Supply Division Ganderbal; Irfan-Ul-Aslam, XEn, Agriculture Department as XEn, PHE Division Shopian; Nazir Ahmad Dar, XEn, PHE RWS Division Ganderbal as XEn, Water Works Division Srinagar; Mohammad Qyoub Hamdani, XEn, PHE Division Budgam as XEn, I&FC Division Ganderbal; Gurmeet Singh, XEn, Tourism Department as XEn, PHE Division Budgam; Mohammad Taj Chowdhary, XEn, S&D, UEED Jammu as XEn, PHE Division Udhampur; and the services of Syed Mohd Hidayat-Ullah, XEn, CVPPL are placed at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting.

The services of Mohammad Ashraf Baba, XEn, PHE Division Kupwara are placed at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting in LAWDA; Bodh Raj, XEn, Tube Well Division, Jammu has been posted as XEn, PHE Division Reasi; Ashwani Seth, XEn, JKSPDC as XEn, S&D, UEED Jammu; Ajay Kumar Gupta, XEn, PHE Division Udhampur as XEn, PHE Division Doda; and the services of Harbinder Singh, XEn, PHE City Division-1st, Jammu are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Mushtaq Ahmad, XEn, JKSPDC has been posted as XEn, PHE Division Rajouri; Surinder Kumar, XEn, JKSPDC as XEn, PHE Division Samba; the services of Sanjeev Puri, XEn, PHE Division Reasi are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Chander Kant Sudan, XEn, PHE Division Awantipora has been posted as XEn, Irrigation Division, Kathua; Surinder Abrol, XEn, Irrigation Division-II Jammu as XEn, PHE City Division-1st Jammu; the services of Harjit Singh Sudan, XEn, DIQC are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; S.K Koul, XEn, PHE Division Rajouri has been posted as XEn, Irrigation Divison-II Jammu; Hari Bushan, XEn, DIQC, Jammu as XEn, I&FC Division Nowshera; Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, XEn, PHE Division Pulwama as XEn, Irrigation Division Kulgam vice R.K Pandita, who has been posted as XEn, DIQC, Jammu.

Amulaya Rattan Bhardwaj, XEn, Irrigation Division Anantnag has been posted as XEn, Flood Control Division Samba; the services of Hakeem Firdous Hussain, XEn, Srinagar Municipal Corporation are placed at the disposal of JKSPDC for further posting in CVPPL; Vineet Gupta, XEn, Irrigation Division Mahore, Dharmari has been posted as XEn, Flood Control Division Jammu; Rajesh Gupta, XEn, Irrigation Division Poonch as XEn, Tube Well Division Jammu; Anil Gupta, XEn, Irrigation Division, Kathua as XEn, DIQC; Qazi Mushtaq, XEn, PHE Division Sopore as XEn, PHE Division Pulwama; G.R Leharwal, XEn, PHE Division Chadoora as XEn, PHE Division Sopore; the services of Balkrishan Bhagat, XEn, PHE Division Doda are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, XEn, I&FC Division Srinagar has been posted as XEn, I&FC Division Handwara; Sageer Hussain, XEn, PHE Division Leh as XEn, I&FC Division Rajouri; Sonam Angchuk, XEn, PHE Irrigation Division, Zanskar as XEn, PHE Division Leh; Tsering Dorjey, XEn, JKSPDC as XEn, I&FC Division Kargil; Maqbool Hussain, XEn, JKSPDC Kargil as XEn, PWD Irrigation Division Zanskar; Najeeb Aziz Tramboo, AEE, PHE Division Handwara as XEn, PHE Division Chadoora; the services of Mohammad Hussain Teli, AEE, JKSPDC are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Sudesh Kumar, AEE, RCC Lower Division Hiranagar has been posted as XEn, RCC Upper Division Kathua; Ghulam Nabi Zargar, AEE, Irrigation Sub-Division Awantipora as XEn, Agriculture Department Vice; the services Babbi Sharma, AEE, JKSPDC are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Rakesh Kumar Mahajan, AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Akhnoor has been posted XEn, PHE City Division-II Jammu; Waryam Chand, AEE, FCSD Satwari as XEn, Irrigation Division Akhnoor; Mansoor Hussain, AEE, FCSD Poonch as XEn, Irrigation Division Poonch; Riyaz Ahmad Packhllwail, AEE, TO to XEn, PHE Division Awantipora as XEn, PHE Division Awantipora; Ashfaq Ahmad Mir, AEE, Irrigation Division Dharmari, SD Mahore as XEn, Irrigation Division Mahore, Dharmari; The services of Feroz Ahmad Mir, AEE, I&FC, SD Eidgah are placed at the disposal of H&UDD for further posting in LAWDA.

Aijaz Ahmad Keen, I/C AEE, PHE SD Kulgam has been posted as XEn, I&FC Division Srinagar; Farooq Ahmad Sultanpuri, AEE, I&FC Division Sopore as XEn, PHE Division Handwara; The services of Anil Kumar Kallu, AEE,JKSPDC are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Tariq Ahmad Dar, AEE, SMC Srinagar has been posted as XEn, Irrigation Division Anantnag; Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, AEE, I&FC Srinagar as XEn, Ferozpore Basin, Irrigation Division Tangmarg; Din Mohammad, AEE, Irrigation Division as XEn, PHE Division Kupwara; Kuldeep Kumar Kaith, AEE, RDO as XEn and his services are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Shabir Ahmad Bhat, AEE, TO to XEn, WSMP Division Srinagar has been posted as XEn, and his services are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Mujib Ahmad Tak, AEE, RDO, Jammu as XEn and services are placed at the disposal of Tourism Department; Kumar Ramnik Goswani, AEE, Tawi Canal Const. Division, Jammu as XEn, TO to Chief Engineer, I&FC Jammu; Satpal Singh, AEE, TO to XEN, PHE Division Rajouri as XEn, TO to Chief Engineer, RTIC Jammu; Rajesh Kumar Dubay, AEE, PHE SD, Kalakot as XEn abd his services are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Rajinder Kumar Sharma, AEE on deputation PW (R&B) Division Rajouri has been posted as XEn and his services are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; and Quazi Qudrat Ali, AEE, Project Sub-Division (WSMP) Phase-II, Srinagar has been posted as XEn and his services are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC.