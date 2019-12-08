25 bovines rescued, two smugglers nabbed

State Times News

RAJOURI: On the first day of reopening of Mughal road, Police foiled multiple bovine snuggling bids and rescued 25 bovines from two smugglers in Thanamandi area.

As per the details, during night patrolling and Naka checking, team of police from Thanamandi headed by SHO Javed Malik under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi Sajjad Khan intercepted four vehicles out of which two were found parked alongside road while two others were intercepted at a Naka.

These vehicles include JK11 0307, JK11-C 7072, JK20 3809, all Tata mobiles and a mini truck JK11D 4704.

A total of 25 bovines have been rescued from these four vehicles while drivers of two vehicles which were intercepted on a Naka have also been arrested. They have been identified as Shayar Shabir, son of Shabir Ahmed, resident of Khablan and Shabir Ahmed son of Ghulam Mohi ud Din resident of Shopian.

Four separate cases have been registered in Thanamandi police station and investigation taken up.