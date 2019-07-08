25 booked for ransacking local Cong unit office in Maha

Thane: Nearly 25 people, including women, have been booked for allegedly ransacking an office of the local Congress unit here in Maharashtra, police said Monday.

A Congress leader from Thane city complained to the police that when he went to open the party office in Wagle Estate area here on Sunday, he found its lock changed and tar smeared on its board, a police spokesperson said.

At that time, a group of people, including around 20 women, came over there and told him to leave the place, claiming it was their premises, she said quoting the complaint.

When on the Congress leader’s insistence those people opened the office, he found the furniture and other things allegedly stolen from there, she said.

Based on the complaint, offences under various sections for house-trespass, mischief, unlawful assembly, rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation were registered against 25 people, including women, she said, adding that no arrest was made so far. (PTI)