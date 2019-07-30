24×7 Free Ambulance Service in J&K soon-People can dial 102-108 to avail the service

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The State
Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor,
Satya Pal Malik here on Tuesday approved operationalization of the 102-108 Toll
Free Ambulance Service in the State.
102-108 free Ambulance
Service will provide round the clock transportation to the patients requiring
immediate medical care especially critical, Trauma, accidental victims,
pregnant women & sick children. The intervention will prove to be a boon in
saving precious lives by providing timely medical care to people particularly
residing in far flung and difficult pockets of the State.
The State Government will
bring a fleet of 416 Ambulances under the ambit of this service, which will be
operationalised through a centralised Call Centre working on 24×7 basis.
102 Ambulance Service will
provide free of cost service to the targeted population (pregnant women, sick
children etc). Under no circumstances, any user fee will be levied from any
targeted beneficiary for providing transportation services.
108 Ambulance Service is
predominantly an emergency response system, primarily designed to attend to
patients of critical care, trauma and accident victims etc.
Dedicated centralized Call
Centres, one each at Srinagar and Jammu, would be established to run 102-108
Ambulance Service in the State. The services of Call Centres would be
outsourced for which the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited had
floated the tenders and finalized the Rate Contract. The 102/108 project will
be operational by 15 October 2019.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Orthopaedic camp conducted
I am platform agnostic now: Saif Ali Khan
I’m coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper