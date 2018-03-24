244 stranded passengers airlifted

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: Indian Air Force once again came for the rescue of the stranded civilians of Jammu and Kashmir State by air lifting 244 civil passengers on Mar 23, 2018 from Udhampur to Leh. Due to recent snow and cold waves in the entire northern areas of J&K a lot of civilians of Leh and Kargil sector were stranded in Jammu and Udhampur . IAF operated its special aircraft IL-76 popularly Known as Gajraj to airlift civilians on requisition by J&K Government.
Air Force Station, Udhampur was the staging base for this rescue activity. Special arrangements were made by Air Force Station Udhampur and District Administration Udhampur for Security and Marshalling of civilians which included Ladies and Children also, into the technical area of Air Force.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Margot Robbie to produce new Shakespearean drama series
HoD Medicine highlights arthritis burden in national meet
Sanjay Dutt to star in comedy film “Blockbuster”
Feels great to be 40, will continue to challenge gender stereotypes: Rani
As an actor, it is my duty to innovate: Rani Mukerji
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper