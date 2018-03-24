244 stranded passengers airlifted

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Indian Air Force once again came for the rescue of the stranded civilians of Jammu and Kashmir State by air lifting 244 civil passengers on Mar 23, 2018 from Udhampur to Leh. Due to recent snow and cold waves in the entire northern areas of J&K a lot of civilians of Leh and Kargil sector were stranded in Jammu and Udhampur . IAF operated its special aircraft IL-76 popularly Known as Gajraj to airlift civilians on requisition by J&K Government.

Air Force Station, Udhampur was the staging base for this rescue activity. Special arrangements were made by Air Force Station Udhampur and District Administration Udhampur for Security and Marshalling of civilians which included Ladies and Children also, into the technical area of Air Force.