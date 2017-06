24 Tehsildars transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday transferred 24 Tehsildars.

According to order issued by Revenue Department, Shahbaz Ahmad Boda, Tehsildar Chadoora has been transferred and posted in the Revenue Training Institute Srinagar. He will look after the work of Principal RTI Srinagar till further orders relieving.

Malik Waseem, Jr. KAS, Tehsildar Zainapora has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Kokernag, Bilal Ahmad, Jr. KAS, Tehsildar Sumbal as Tehsildar Handwara, Firdous Ahmad Qadri, Tehsildar Gund as Tehsildar Sumbal, Neha Bakshi, Jr. KAS Hqr Assistant to DC Samba as Tehsildar Recoveries Jammu, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Tehsildar Recoveries Jammu has been posted in the Relief Organisation (Migrants), Jammu vice Lekh Raj.

Javaid Ahmad Zargar, Tehsildar Handwara has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Chadoora, Jaffer Husaain Sheikh, Jr KAS, Tehsildar Uri as Tehsildar Kakapora, Muzamil Maqool, Jr. KAS, Tehsildar Shahoora Litter and Mohd Amin I/C Tehsildar Kulgam shall swap their places of postings.

Zafar Ahmad Lone, Tehsildar LAWDA, has been under orders of transfer as Tehsildar Kakapora shall continue in LAWDA. He will also hold additional charge of Tehsildar (North) Srinagar in addition to his own duties till further orders. Syed Baseer, Jr. KAS, Tehsildar B.K.Pora has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Khanyar, Dr. Iqbal Hussain Mir, Jr. KAS, Tehsildar Kwarhama as Tehsildar Singhpora, Mohammad Yousuf, Jr. Kas, Tehsildar Bandipora as Tehsildar Allosa, Irfan Bahadur Lone, Hqr Assistant to DC Baramulla as Tehsildar Kreeri .

Kunal Sharma, Hqr. Asstt to DC Baramulla as Tehsildar Kreeri, Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, I/C Tehsildar Khanyar as Hqr. Assistant to DC Bandipora, Shesh Paul, I/C Tehsildar Chowki Choura and R.K Anand Tehsildar Mandal shall swap their places of postings. Mueen Azhar Kakroo, I/C Tehsildar Baramulla under orders of transfer as Tehsildar Singpora will continue as Tehsildar Baramulla.

Lekh Raj, I/C Tehsildar Relief Organisation (Migrants) Jammu has been transferred and posted as HQA to DC Samba, Zaheer Ahmad Rana, Hqr Asstt. to DC Rajouri posted in the Relief Organization (Migrants) Jammu.

Nayaz Ahmad Wani, I/C Tehsildar awaiting orders of posting in the office of Deputy Commissioner Ramban has been posted as I/C Tehsildar Ukhral Ramban.

Kaiser Ahmad Zargar, I/C Tehsildar Qaimoh has been transferred and posted as Reader to the Financial Commissioner, (Revenue), Gh. Mohd Malik, I/C Tehsildar Zachaldara as I/C Tehsildar B.K.Pora, Syed Shaber, I/C Tehsildar Wagoora as Hqr. Asstt. to DC Baramulla.