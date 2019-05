24 Sessions Judges, 34 CJM/Sub-Judges, 68 Munsiffs transferred

Share Share 0 Share

Major reshuffle in State Judiciary

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a full Court meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Gita Mittal major reshuffle was executed in J&K Judiciary.

According to order issued by Registrar General J&K High Court, Mohan Lal Manhas, Spl. Judge Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases) Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur; Rajesh Sekhri, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla as Spl. Judge Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases) Jammu; Sanjeev Gupta, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kathua as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla; Kikar Singh Parihar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ramban as Presiding Officer (MACT) Jammu; Kishore Kumar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kulgam as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ramban; Subash Chander Gupta, Presiding Officer (MACT) Srinagar as 3rd Additional District Judge, Jammu; Sanjay Parihar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar.

Pawan Dev Kotwal, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kathual Ashok Kumar Shavan, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Shopian as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Bhadarwah; Sikander Azam, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Kathua as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Shopian; Sham Lal Lalhal, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Jammu as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kishtwar; Mohd Ashraf Malik, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Anantnag as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kulgam; Parvaiz Hussain Kachroo, Additional District & Sessions Judge Srinagar Principal District & Sessions Judge, Anantnag; Zubair Ahmad Raza, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Poonch as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Doda; Madan Lal, Additional District & Sessions Judge Doda as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Poonchl Haq Nawaz Zargar, 3rd Additional District Judge, Jammu as 4th Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar; Tahir Khursheed Raina, 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Jammu.

Tasleem Arif, Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Cases, Jammu has been transferred and posted as 3rd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar; Sobha Ram Gandhi, 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur; Suresh Chander Katal, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kishtwar as Presiding Officer (MACT), Srinagar, Jatinder Singh Jamwal, Presiding Officer (MACT), Jammu as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Kathua; Chain Lal Bavoria, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur as Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Cases, Jammu; Mehmood Ahmad Chowdhry, 3rd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar as Pr Secretary to Chairman Accountability Commission; and Vijay Singh Manhas Additional Special Judge Anticorruption Srinagar has been transferred and posted as 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge Srinagar.

CJM/Sub-Judges: Deepak Sethi, Chief Judicial Magistrate Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate Jammu; Mohammad Ashraf Khan, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Poonch as Chief Judicial Magistrate Anantnag; Mohd Rafiq Chak, Forest Magistrate Srinagar as Chief Judicial Magistrate Udhampur; Surinder Singh, City Judge Jammu as Chief Judicial Magistrate Sopore; O.P Thakur, Judge Small Causes Srinagar as Chief Judicial Magistrate Rajouri; Gowher Majid Dalal, SpL Mobile Magistrate (T) Srinagar as Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar; Javed Alam, CJM Ganderbal as Sub-Judge Kupwara; Meharj-ud-Din Sofi, CJM Ganderbal as Joint Registrar (Judicial) Srinagar; OP Bhagat, Sub-Judge Chadoora as Municipal Magistrate Jammu; Manjeet Singh Manhas, City Judge Srinagar as CJM Doda; Som Lal, SpL Mobile Magistrate, Poonch as CJM, Poonch; Pardeep Kumar, Sub-Judge Batote as CJM Ramban; Amarjeet Singh Langeh, Sub-Judge Pattan as CJM Reasi; Amit Gupta, Deputy Registrar SAC as City Judge Srinagar; Yahya Firdous, Railway Magistrate Jammu as Spl Mobile Magistrate (T) Srinagar; Sandeep Gandotra, Sub-Judge Katra as Sub-Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate Passanger Tax; Raja Mohd Tasleem, CJM Bandipora as CJM Pulwama; Anoop Kumar, CJM Ramban as CJM Kulgam; Farooq Ahmed Bhat, Joint Registrar (Judicial) Srinagar as CJM Ganderbal; Madan Lal, Excise Magistrate Jammu as Sub-Judge Batote; Manoj Parihar, Municipal Magistrate Jammu Forest Magistrate Srinagar; Yash Paul Sharma, Municipal Magistrate Srinagar as CJM Kathua; Amit Sharma, Spl Mobile Magistrate Kathua as Secretary DLSA Ramban; Manjit Rai, Sub-Judge/Spl. Mobile Magistrate (Passanger Tax) Jammu as Municipal Magistrate Srinagar; Rajni Sharma, sub-Judge Nowshera as Excise Magistrate Jammu; Vinod Kumar, Sub-Judge/Spl. Mobile Magistrate Rajouri as Sub-Judge Nowshera; Iqbal Masoodi, CJM Kulgam as CJM Bandipora; Arun Kumar Kotwal, Sub Judge /Special Mobile Magistrate Bhaderwah as Judge Small Causes, Srinagar; Khem Raj, CJM Doda as Sub-Judge/Spl. Mobile Magistrate Srinagar; Parvez Iqbal, Sub-Judge/Spl. Mobile Magistrate Srinagar as Railway Magistrate Jammu; Prem Sagar, Secretary DLSA as City Judge Jammu; Ramesh Lal, Sub-Judge Spl Mobile Magistrate Udhampur as Sub-Judge Katra; Manzoor Ahmed Zargar, Sub-Judge Kupwara as Sub-Judge Electricity Magistrate Pattan; and Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Sub-Judge/Spl. Mobile Magistrate Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Sub -Judge Chadoora.

Munsiffs: Fozia Paul Munsiff, Pampore has been transferred and posted as 3rd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar; Mehreen Mushtaq Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Pantha Chowk, Srinagar as Munsiff, Charar-e-Sharief; Imran Hussain Wani, Munsiff, Dangiwacha as Munsiff, Ukhral; Preet Simran Kour Munsiff, Kathua as Munsiff, Jammu; Fayaz Qureshi, Munsiff, Baramulla as Munsiff, Anantnag; Sheikh Gowher Hussain , Munsiff, Chadoora as Munsiff, Dooru; Geeta Kumari, Munsiff, Ramban as Munsiff, R.S Pura; Javed Rana, Munsiff, Ukhral as District Judicial Mobile Magistrate (T), Poonch; Anjana Rajput, Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Udhampur as Munsiff Sunderbani; Munish K. Manhas, District Judicial Mobile Magistrate (T), Kathua as Munsiff, Kishtwar; Wajahat Hussain, District Judicial Mobile Magistrate (T), Poonch as District Judicial Mobile Magistrate (T), Anantnag; Surinder Kumar Thapa, Munsiff, Gool as Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, R.S Pura; Raj Kumar, Munsiff, Bani as Munsiff, Mendhar; Sarfaraz Nawaz, Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Surankote as Munsiff, Gool; Tsewang Phuntsog, Munsiff, Nobra as Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Drass; Manzoor Hussain, Munsiff, Sumbal as Munsiff, Kangan,; Reyaz Ahmad Munsiff, Mendhar as Munsiff, D.H Pora; Meyank Gupta, 3rd Additional Munsiff, Jammu as District Judicial Mobile Magistrate (T), Rajouri; Sajad-ur-Rehman, Munsiff, Tangmarg as Munsiff, Ganderbal; Altaf Hussain Khan, Munsiff, Anantnag as Munsiff, Pulwama; Rekha Nischal, Munsiff, R.S Pura as Munsiff, Kathua; Pooja Raina Munsiff, Akhnoor as Munsiff, Samba; Pooja Gupta Munsiff, Basohli as Munsiff, Akhnoor; Fariqa Nazir Munsiff/Additional, Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Awantipora as Sub-Registrar, Srinagar; Naveen Jamwal Munsiff, Mahore as Munsiff, Qazigund; Deputy Kumar, District Judicial Mobile Magistrate (T), Anantnag as District Judicial Mobile Magistrate (T), Kathua; Abdul Bari, 1st Additional Munsiff, Srinagar as Munsiff, Chadoora; Nusrat Ali, 3rd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar as Munsiff, Pampore; Sunil Kumar Munsiff Qaziqund as Munsiff, Katra.

Samriti Sharma, Munsiff, Hiranagar has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Jammu; Sumati Sharma Munsiff, Chenani as Munsiff, Hiranagar; Mudasir Farooq Munsiff, Bhaderwah as Munsiff Kulgam; Muzamil Ahmad Wani Munsiff, D.H. Pora as Munsiff, Boniyar; Rajeev Kumar Munsiff, Billawar as Munsiff, Mahore; Iqbal Rafiq Vakil Munsiff, Kangan as Munsiff, Tangmarg; Touseef Ahmad Magrey Munsiff, Kishtwar as District Judicial Magistrate (T), Doda; Madhu, 2nd Additional Munsiff, Jammu as Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Samba; Zahoor Ahmad Munsiff, Charar-e-Sharief as Munsiff, Sumbal; Jeewan Kumar Munsiff, Boniyar as 2nd Additional Munsiff, Jammu; Mir Sayeem Qayoom, Sub Registrar, Srinagar as Munsiff Baramulla; Arti Devi Munsiff, Jammu as Munsiff, Billawar; Girja Shavan Munsiff, Bishnah as Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate Udhampur; Tabraiz Ahmad, District Judicial Magistrate (T), Rajouri as Ist Additional Munsiff Srinagar; Junad Imtiyaz Mir, Munsiff Udhampur as Munsiff, Ramban; Shafeeq Ahmad Malik Munsiff, Koranka as Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Surankote; Rajni Bhagat Munsiff Sundarbani as 3rd Additional Munsiff, Jammu; Brij Raj Singh Munsiff, Kalakote as Munsiff, Thanamandi; Sandeep Singh Sen, District Judicial Magistrate (T), Doda has been transferred and posted as Munsiff Bhaderwah.

Shabnam Sheikh, Munsiff Samba has been transferred and posted as Forest Magistrate Jammu; Shafeeq Ahmad Munsiff, Kulgam as Munsiff, Kotranka; Wangial Tsering Forest Magistrate, Jammu as Munsiff Sanku; Moneer Ahmad Munsiff, Sanku as 2nd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar; Chemit Yurgyal, Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Drass as Munsiff, Nobra; Kamya Singh, Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate Samba as Munsiff Udhampur; Babar Hussain, Munsiff Pahalgam as Munsiff, Aishmuqam; Rafaqat Hussain, Munsiff/Additional Sp. Mobie Magistrate, Ramban as Munsiff, Kupwara; Easar-ul-Nabi, Munsiff Tangdhar as Munsiff Dangiwacha; Sidhant Vaid, newly appointed has been posted as Munsiff Bani; Amandeep Kour newly appointed as Munsiff Chenani; Shama Sharma newly appointed as Munsiff Badohli; Priyanka Mahajan newly appointed as Munsiff, Majaltal Masrat Jableen newly appointed as Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Pantha Chowk, Srinagar; Maleeka Sharma newly appointed as Munsiff Mahanpur; Ananta Raina newly appointed as Munsiff, Bishnah; Shabir Ahamad Malik newly appointed as Munsiff Tangdhar; Altaf Ahmad Wani newly appointed as Munsiff, Handwara; Meera Bangotra newly appointed as Munsiff, Kalakote; Assma Chowdhary newly appointed as Munsiff/Additional Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Reasi.

The additional charge of Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Awantipora has been given to Munsiff Pampore; the additional charge of Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Doda has been given to District Mobile Magistrate Doda; the additional charge of Munsiff Zanskar has been given to Munsiff Sanku; the additional charge of Munsiff Pahalgam has been given to Munsiff Aishmuqam; the additional charge of Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate has been given to Munsiff Ramban.