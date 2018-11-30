24 PWD AEs promoted as AEEs

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday promoted 24 Assistant Engineers (AEs) (Civil), (Diploma Holders) as Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) (Civil) in their own pay and grade, for a period of six months or till confirmation by the DPC whichever is earlier. According to order issued by Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, the promotees include Ashok Kumar Khajuria, Ramesh Kumar Pandit, Bayant Singh, Kanwal Kishore, Vir Jee Dhar, Vijay Kumar Sethi, Mukesh Kumar, Mehraj-ud-Din Banday, Mohd Ashraf Mir, Subash Chander, Jamsheed Ahmed Wani, Ved Bhushan Sharma, Arun Kumar Sharma, Ram Kanth Sharma, Jafar Hussain Sheikh, Firdous Ahmad, Reyaz Ahmad Malik, Bashir Ahmad Mir, Ashok Kumar Abrol, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Hafeez Shah, Nassar Ahmad Malik, Pervaiz Hussain Akhtar and Gh. Mustaffa Bazaz.

“The posting order of these promotees shall be issued separately. They shall remain posted at their present places of posting till further orders,” the order stated.