238 file nominations for LAHDC polls

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: In all 238 nomination papers have been received by various Returning Officers for the Fourth General Elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, (LAHDC) Kargil.

For monitoring the election process the Deputy Commissioner Kargil has been appointed as Election Authority and Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kargil as Election Officer.

The DC said that during the period of filing of nominations from 01 August 2018 to 08 August 2018, 238 nomination papers were received by various Returning Officers and their scrutiny of nominations will be held on 9th of August 2018.

He further added that as per the notification issued by the Ladakh Affairs Department, last date for withdrawal of nominations is 11 August 2018 while as polling will be conducted on August 27, 2018 and date of counting is on August 31, 2018. He said that the timing of polling will be from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

He said that Shaday Polling Station is the Highest Poling Station with an altitude of 13,850 ft.

Four polling stations including Ralakung, Phema, Shun Chumik Gylsa and Shday will require helicopter service for transportation of men and material to conduct the elections.

Giving details of the arrangements made by the district administration, the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer LAHDC Kargil, Vikas Kundal said that for the smooth exercise of the franchise, 258 Polling Stations have been set up and 83844 voters are expected to cast their votes during the ensuing LAHDC Election-2018.

Vikas Kundal further said 121 Polling Stations have been categorized as Hyper Sensitive, 74 Polling Stations as Sensitive and 63 Polling Stations as Normal Polling Station.