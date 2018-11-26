2,346 candidates appeared in examination for eight vacant posts of VLW

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Leh Autonomous Hill Development Subordinate Services Recruitment Board on Sunday successfully conducted written test for eight vacant posts of VLW for which out of the total 3,809 aspirants, 2346 candidates appeared in the examination here.

A total of eight examination centers have been setup at Leh including Lamdon School, Ladakh Public School, Arahat Community Hall Spituk, CIBS Choglamsar, K.V School, JNV School, EJM College Leh and Community Hall Housing Colony. More than 350 staff including police personal was deployed for conduct of the VLW exam.

The Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal inspected all the eight examination centers and appreciated Chairman Leh Autonomous Hill Development Subordinate Services Recruitment Board, Avny Lavasa and Secretary Leh Autonomous Hill Development Subordinate Services Recruitment Board, Tsering Paldan for conducting exam successfully.