23-yr-old girl jumps from Tawi Bridge

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A 23 years old girl attempted suicide by jumping from Tawi bridge here on Saturday.

According to a report, Monika Devi resident of Gadigarh who is a medical student, jumped from the Tawi bridge to commit suicide. Injured girl was rescued by police along with locals and was shifted to Govt Medical College Hospital Bakshi Nagar Jammu for treatment. Police has taken cognizance in to the matter. However, reason behind this act was not known yet.