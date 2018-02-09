23 traffic signal lights, out of 30, are out of order in Jammu

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Result: Jam packed city roads throughout the day blocking the way for office goers, ambulances, passengers on way to Railway Station, Airport.

At few operational traffic signal points like ever-busy Satwari crossing, left turn is not free as long queue of stranded vehicles block the entire road, in presence of traffic cops.

STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma finds traffic cops only assisting cavalcades of VIPs to jump jams notwithstanding the value of time of commoners on city roads.