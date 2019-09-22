227 vehicles Challaned, Rs 87,000 fine realised

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To curb the menace of traffic violations, Traffic Police Rural Jammu under the supervision of Mohan Lal Kaith, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic Rural Jammu along with other subordinate officers launched a joint special drive on Saturday against heavy goods carrier, without crash helmets and other visible offences.

During the drive, 227 vehicles were Challaned, which includes 141 Compound and 186 Court Challans and fine to the tune of Rs. 87000 has been realised from the violators. Seven Mini Buses, nine motorcycles and 11 heavy goods carrier, who were found carrying extra weight beyond prescribed capacity were seized and handed over to the concerned Police Stations. Besides, a number of vehicles have been booked under various visible offences like driving without DL, use of mobile phone while driving, without crash helmet, overloading, triple riding, over speeding, etc.

All the field officers have been directed for having zero tolerance for the violators indulging in without wearing crash helmet, rash driving, without seat belt, overloading as well as other visible offences.

SSP Traffic Rural also requested the general public that they should not allow their minor children to drive any vehicle as this can lead to an imprisonment which may extend for three years and fine of Rs. 25000 to the owner of the vehicle as per the amended MV Act.

He also stressed upon the violators to keep all the documents of their respective vehicles along with and get the same check at Traffic checking point/Nakas.

He also asked the owners of the vehicles, transporters and agents to extend their full co-operation to the traffic cops, so that a proper check over the violators is maintained.