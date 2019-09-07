220 intoxicating tablets recovered from chemist shop, owner arrested

State Times News JAMMU: A pharmacist was arrested after over 200 banned intoxicating tablets were recovered from his shop here, police said on Friday. As per the details, a party of Police Station Peermitha apprehended Ravinder Gupta (Medical shop owner), son of Vijay Kumar, resident of H.No 475-A Gandhi Nagar from his shop at Rajinder Bazar. On search, 220 tabs of Tramadol and Tapentadol meant for sale were recovered from his possession. A case vide FIR 59/019 under Sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Peermitha.
