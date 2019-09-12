22 drug peddlers arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Awantipora Police arrested 22 drug peddlers from different areas of Awantipora and Srinagar in last 10 days. 4 of them were arrested from Pampore, 7 from Awantipora, 10 from Tral while one notorious drug peddler was arrested from the city centre. All the drug peddlers have been taken into custody and cases under relevant sections of law have already been registered against them.
