2,133 health institutions in J&K operate from rented accommodation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Despite making long strides in the health sector, over 2000 health institutions across Jammu and Kashmir are still being managed from rented accommodation.

In Jammu region, maximum number of rented health institutions fall in Doda and Rajouri districts while in Kashmir division Baramulla and Kupwara figure on top of the list of districts with majority of health institutions functioning from rented accommodation.

According to official sources, an amount of Rs 3.20 crore was spent on paying rent in the past two years.

141 health institutions in Rajouri and 135 in Doda district are managed from rented accommodation while highest number of 170 health institutions existed in Baramulla and 154 in Kupwara district.

In twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, 109 and 90 health institutions are being run from rented accommodation respectively.

In Leh and Kargil a total number of 91 health institutions are working from rented premises.

In remote areas, the state government is facing the challenge of constructing its own health institutions and prefers private buildings on rent.

In Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur districts, a total number of 90, 65, 84 and 122 health institutions existed respectively.

In 2015-16, a total number of 2,148 health institutions were functioning from rented accommodation while in 2016-17 their number remained 2133.