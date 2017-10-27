21 Principals, 12 Associate Profs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday transferred 21 Principals and 12 Associate Professors.

According to Higher Education Department order, Mudasir Afshan, UOT to Principal GDC Larnoo has been posted as Principal GDC Kangan; Abdul Wahid Makdoomi, UOA as Principal GDC Gool has been posted as Principal GDC Hadipora; Abdul Rehman Najar, UOT as Principal GDC Leh has been posted as Principal GDC Banihal; Fazal Rehman Beigh, Principal GDC kilam has been posted as Principal GDC Boys Baramulla; Farooq Ahmad Malik, Principal GDC Boys Kupwara as Principal GDC Kilam; Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Principal GDC Tral as Principal GDC beerwah against vice Bushra Shamim, who has been posted as Principal Bagi-Dilawar Khan.

Ab Majeed Sofi, Principal GDC Women Kupwara has been posted as Principal GDC Tral; Abdul Majid Dar, Principal GDC Handwara as c Principal GWC Sopore; Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi, Principal GDC Utersoo as Principal GDC Handwara Vice Ab Majeed Dar; Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Principal GDC Sopore as Principal GDC Bemina; Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Principal GDC Bhadarwah as Principal GDC Sopore; Kuldeep Raj Sharma, Principal GDC Kalakote as Principal GDC Akhnoor; Dr. Anil Gupta, Principal GDC Akhnoor as Principal GDC Kalakote; Subash Chander, Principal UOT to GDC Budhal as c Principal GDC Hiranagar; S.K Magotra, presently attached in RUSA, as Principal GDC Udhampur; S.S Bhalwal, Principal GDC Udhampur as Principal GDC Bhaderwah Vice Mushtaq Ahmad Dar; Hemla Agarwal, Principal GDC Reasi as Principal GCW Parade; S.P Saraswat, Principal GDC Kilotran, Doda as Principal GDC Reasi; Ghulam Nabi Palla, Principal GDC Tangdhar as Principal GDC Tangmarg vice Riyaz Ahmad Qureshi who has been posted as Principal GCW Kupwara vice Abdul Majid Sofi.

Nazir Ahmad Tantray, Associate Professor (Physics)JKIMS, Srinagar shall look after the post of Principal GDC Larnoo; Diskit Angmoo, Associate Prof (English) GCW Gandhi Nagar has been posted as Principal GDC Leh; Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Associate Prof (Botany) GDC Boys Kupwara shall look after routine affairs of GDC (Boys) Kupwara (with necessary DDO Powers); Munawara Sayeed, Associate Prof (Education) IASE shall look after the routine affairs of IASE Srinagar till regular arrangement is made; Ali Mohammad Dar, Associate Professor (History) GDC Boys Anantnag has been posted as Principal GDC Boys Anantnag; Mohd Shafi Khan, Associate Professor (Physics) GDC Bemina as Principal GDC Kargil; Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Associate Prof(Botany) S.P College Srinagar shall look after the post of Principal GDC Tangdhar; R.S Jamwal, Associate Prof (Chemistry) GGM Science College Jammu shall look after the post of Principal GDC Basohli; Sunita Sudan, Associate Prof (Sanskrit) GCW Parade shall look after the post of Principal GDC Budhal; Basharat Iqbal, Associate Professor, English GDC Bhadarwah shall look after the routine affairs of GDC Kilhotran, till regular arrangement is made; Musharaf Hussain, Associate Professor (Chemistry) GDC Poonch shall look after the routine affairs of GDC Poonch, till regular arrangement is made; Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Associate Chemistry Pulwama Professor, GDC shall look after the routine affairs of GDC Utersoo till regular arrangement is made.