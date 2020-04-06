21 persons, 5 shopkeepers arrested for defying prohibitory orders

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Sunday arrested 26 persons including 5 shopkeepers for defying government orders.

In jurisdiction of Police Station Handwara, Police booked 12 persons who were found violating the orders imposed by District Magistrate under Section 144 CrPC. A case vide FIR No. 108/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Handwara and further investigation in the case has been initiated.

While in the jurisdiction of Police Station Qalamabad, 5 persons were arrested by the police for defying government orders. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No 23/20 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Qalambad.

Similarly, in the jurisdiction of Police Station Vilgam, Police arrested four persons for violating the orders imposed under Section 144 Cr PC. A case FIR No 22/20 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Vilgam and investigation has initiated.

Police has also arrested five shopkeepers for defying government prohibitory orders. In jurisdiction of Police Station PS Pantha Chowk, Police booked two shopkeepers who were found violating the orders imposed by District Magistrate under Section 188 CrPC. Accordingly, cases vide FIR numbers 16/20 and 17/20 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pantha Chowk and further investigation in the matter has been initiated.

Moreover, in the jurisdiction of Police Station Soura, Police booked three shopkeepers who were found violating the orders imposed by District Magistrate under Section 188 CrPC. A case vide FIR No 25/20 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Soura and further investigation into the matter has been started.

Police has requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by government in order to prevent spread of COVID-19 and those found violating the restrictions would be dealt strictly.