21 injured in bus-car collision

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: At least 21 people were injured when a private passenger bus collided with a car on the outskirts of the city on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Chowara Morh in Akhnoor in the evening, a police official said.

The bus was on way to Rajouri from Jammu when it collided with a car coming from the opposite direction and overturned, resulting in injuries to 21 people including some persons travelling in the car, he said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, the official said.