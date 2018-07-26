21 incidents of aircraft engine damage in 2017: Govt

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: There were 21 incidents of damage to aircraft engines during flights in 2017 and the figure is also the highest in the last four years, according to official data.

A total of 59 such incidents were reported in the last four years starting from 2014, according to the data provided by the Civil Aviation Ministry to the Lok Sabha.

The number of incidents of damage to aircraft engines was 14 in 2014 and 12 each in 2015 and 2016. Last year, the count rose to 21.

“During these incidents there was no consequential damage to aircraft structure,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said in a written reply.

He was responding to a query about the total number of passenger jets to have suffered mid-flight engine damage or technical difficulties while flying during the last four years.

“The occurrences of engine damage during flight are investigated by the DGCA. Based on the findings of the investigation, corrective actions are taken to avoid the recurrences,” the minister said.

He also noted that engines are maintained by aircraft operators as per the maintenance programme prescribed by the aircraft/ engine manufacturer.

To another question on whether the government proposes to formulate a regulatory authority for controlling and monitoring airfares, Sinha replied in the negative.

“Airfares are not regulated by the government,” he added.

Further, the minister said that under provisions of the Aircraft Rules 1937, airlines are free to fix reasonable tariff having regard to all relevant factors, including the cost of operation, characteristics of service, reasonable profit and the generally prevailing tariff.

Ticket prices are displayed by airlines on their websites.

Airlines remain compliant with the regulatory provisions as long as the fare charged by them does not exceed the fare established and displayed on their websites, Sinha said. (PTI)