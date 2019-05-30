21 bovines rescued, smuggler held

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on foiled three bovine smuggling bids and rescued 21 bovines.

As per the details, a team headed by Ravinder Singh SDPO Border along with SI Ashwani Incharge Police Post Marheen team during checking at Sanjhi Morh intercepted two trucks (JK02AT-4287 and JK02BP-7383) carrying bovines. In this process , police saved 17 bovines.

Police seized the vehicle and registered a case vide FIR No. FIR 100/2019 under section 188 RPC , 3 PCA Act.

Meanwhile, a party of Police Station Bari Brahmana headed by Inspector Darshan Singh, SHO Bari Brahmana under the supervision of Faisel Qureshi, Addl. SP Samba during vehicle checking Naka at SIDCO Chowk, Bari Brahmana intercepted one Mahindra (JK14D-9629) which was coming from Kathua side and moving towards Srinagar via Bari Brahmana. During checking of the said vehicle four bovines were found laden in it which were rescued.

The accused driver identified as Makhan Din, son of Mohd Yousaf resident of Balole Khad, Bari Brahmana was arrested and a case vide FIR No. 67/2019 under section 188/RPC 2/3 PCA Act was registered against him at Police Station Bari Brahmana.