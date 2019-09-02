2022 World Cup qualifying round matches will be ‘real test’ for India: Udanta

Agency

New Delhi: Winger Udanta Singh says the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches will be a “real test” for the Indian football team but the recent good performances, especially in the Asian Cup, will give the players confidence to take on the best in the continent.

India begin their 2022 World Cup second round qualifiers with a match against Oman on Thursday in Guwahati, before travelling to Doha to play against Asian champions Qatar on September 10. Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the other two teams in the group (Group E).

Each team will play home and away matches till June next year. The top team from each of the eight groups and the four best runners-up across all th groups will advance to the third round.

“All the qualifying round matches are going to be real test for us. We will give our best to go to the next round,” Udanta said when asked if India can beat Oman at home.

“Each match is crucial for us. Higher or lower rank does not matter on the pitch. It is the performance which is going to decide the game (against Oman),” the 23-year-old attacking lynchpin told PTI in an interview.