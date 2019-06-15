2019-Bajaj Dominar 400 launched at Jammu Motors

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Motors launched the All New Dominar 2019 edition in a function held here on Friday at Jammu Motors, B C Road, Jammu.

The bike was unveiled by Aditya Tuknayat, ASM Bajaj Auto Ltd in presence of a number of dealers of Bajaj, financers, customers and bike-riders.

Commenting on Dominar 2019 upgrade, Vineet Aggarwal, Director Jammu Motors said, “Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice, both for city-riders and long distance tours. The 2019 Dominar 400 gets a host of upgrades including a sophisticated suspension set-up, more power and more features than its predecessor, adding further to its touring credentials.”

“The new Dominar 400 is now available in two new colours – Aurora Green and Vine Black, and is offered only in ABS variant. It comes at an attractive price of Rs 1.74 lakh (Ex-showroom Jammu),” he added.