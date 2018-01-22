2008 Gujarat blasts mastermind held by Delhi police

New Delhi: Delhi Police today claimed to have arrested a man, suspected to be the mastermind of the 2008 Gujarat blasts, from here.
PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said they arrested one of the most wanted terrorists of Students Islamic Movement of India(SIMI) – Indian Mujahideen (IM) Abdul Subhan Qureshi after a brief exchange of fire.
“He is the mastermind of the 2008 serial blasts in Gujarat,” Kushwah said.
The officer did not divulge further details. (PTI)
