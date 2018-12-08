20,000 teacher posts created to resolve SSA crisis

Share Share 0 Share

SAC approves new Benami Transactions Act

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: The State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting, attended by Governor’s Advisors and Chief Secretary and presided over by Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Friday resolved the decades-long crisis of the teachers engaged in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Scheme whose monthly salaries had remained unpaid for years.

Highly placed authoritative sources revealed to STATE TIMES that the meeting discussed threadbare comprehensive proposals of Education Department to resolve the salary and related crises of SSA teachers whose number is believed to be around 40,000. SAC finally created 20,000 teacher posts on supernumerary basis.

Government had previously constituted a high level committee, headed by Principal Secretary Finance, Naveen Choudhary, which studied the whole stalemate and proposed a set of solutions. Last week, trade union leaders including representative of teachers had met Advisor to Governor incharge Education, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, and pressed hard for an early resolution of the SSA crisis. Ganai had assured the delegation that the matter would be resolved in the next SAC meeting.

Sources said that the SAC meeting also approved certain amendments in laws and accorded approval to a new Benami Transactions Act that would repeal the existing law which had become ineffective in the face of new challenges. It would come into force with Governor’s assent before imposition of President’s Rule around December 19.