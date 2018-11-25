2,000 students participate in Super Student Contest 2019

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Race Narayana IIT/NEET Academy on Sunday conducted Jammu Super Student Contest 2019 at Government SRML Secondary School, here. More than 2,000 students of classes 7th to 12th from various parts of the Jammu province participated in the contest.

Meanwhile, Super Students Contest 2019 was also held simultaneously in Udhampur and Srinagar Districts of the State today, wherein hundreds of students participated.

The contest is the second such event conducted by Race Narayana Academy this year.

Besides, many prizes, medals and trophies, the contest offers Rs 1 lakh cash awards for the top winners. The top three winners of this contest from each class shall receive the cash prizes and the next three ranks shall get the student tabs.

Top one hundred students shall be getting the certificate of merit, medals and other prizes.

Parents described this activity as a great opportunity for students of the region to get national exposure and to keep students updated, as the competition is growing day by day in every field of life.

Race Narayana Academy is offering scholarships worth of Rs 50 lakh to the top rankers of the contest on in house courses, for promoting and stimulating the talent of the students of the state by conducting a well planned competitive exam.

Interacting with media and parents on the occasion, Ram Kumar Dubey, Chairman of the Academy, said that by facing such competitive tests, students get encouraged to dream big and be passionate about their dreams.

Dr. Rashid Choudhary, Founder and CEO of Race Narayana IIT/NEET Academy revealed that the result of Jammu Super Student Contest 2019 shall be declared on December 5, 2018 at 4:00 PM which shall will be available on the www.racenarayan.com, the official website of the academy or parents can contact the academy office 77/AD Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The award ceremony of the winners-cum-career counseling meet 2019 shall be held in the first fortnight of December 2018.

Director Academic, Dr. S.K Thakur shared that SSC-2019 is a unique exam developed by highly experienced academicians and students will find this full of such benefits which will boost their academic competitive abilities and help them beat the competition. Rajkumar Director PR, said that JSSC 2018 is being organised with a mission to give an opportunity to students to compete, to prove their talent and to win scholarship based on merit.

It also helps meritorious students with weak economic background as assistance to their education. JSSC 2018 is an excellent opportunity for students, who believe that taking part in competition is good and want to test themselves in the new examination pattern for future roles and success.

Raj Kumar, Director Operations, Appar Dubey, Director, Operations, Jyotsna Dhar, Centre Head, Senior Faculty members Dr. P. Tiwari, Director BDM Isha Sachar, Kumlesh Chand, Bumlesh Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Sheetal Sharma, Arun Sharma, Pankhuri Sachdeva, Sapna Sharma, Ashmima Gupta, Malvika Sharma, Arafana, Anisha Raina, Netika Sharma and Nishu Sharma coordinated and supervised the function.