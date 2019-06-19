200 Border SPOs engaged

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Tejinder Singh on Wednesday ordered engagement of 200 Special Police Officers (SPOs) in J&K Police District Jammu residing within 0 to 10 Kilometres of Border (International Border/ALC/AGL).

“As recommended by the District Level Selection Committee vide its proceedings issued under Endstt. No.OSI/SPO/R/18/40150/DPOJ dated June 8, 2019 and subsequent approval accorded by the J&K Police Headquarters, Srinagar, vide letter No.GB/M-32/2016-II/35649-51 dated June 15, 2019 200 candidates who have applied for the post of SPO and qualified the physical endurance test are hereby selected for their engagement as Special Police Officer (SPOs) in District Jammu. The selection is purely on temporary basis and this shall have no claim for permanent absorption. Their services can be utilised in any part of the State and the competent authority shall reserve the right to terminate the engagement at any time without notice,” reads the order issued by SSP Jammu.

