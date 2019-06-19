200 Border SPOs engaged

JAMMU: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu,
Tejinder Singh on Wednesday ordered engagement of 200 Special Police Officers
(SPOs) in J&K Police District Jammu residing within 0 to 10 Kilometres of
Border (International Border/ALC/AGL).
“As recommended
by the District Level Selection Committee vide its proceedings issued under
Endstt. No.OSI/SPO/R/18/40150/DPOJ dated June 8, 2019 and subsequent approval
accorded by the J&K Police Headquarters, Srinagar, vide letter
No.GB/M-32/2016-II/35649-51 dated June 15, 2019
200 candidates who have applied for the post of SPO and qualified the
physical endurance test are hereby selected for their engagement as Special
Police Officer (SPOs) in District Jammu. The selection is purely on temporary basis
and this shall have no claim for permanent absorption. Their services can be
utilised in any part of the State and the competent authority shall reserve the
right to terminate the engagement at any time without notice,” reads the order
issued by SSP Jammu.
(The detailed
list is available on our website www.statetimes.in)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper