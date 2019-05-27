200 bedded Gandhi Nagar Maternity Hospital yet to see light of day

Share Share 0 Share

SPECIAL REPORT

JAMMU: The construction work on 200 bedded Maternity Hospital in Gandhi Nagar was started during the term of National Conference-Congress alliance government in 2012-13 but more than seven years have passed and the experts are still finding fault with the infrastructure facilities being created to ensure better patient care.

It is no more a political secret that a well known public representative had lobbied hard for the maternity hospital in his assembly constituency by even throwing all norms to wind.

On Saturday, when a high level team led by Principal Government Medical College Hospital, Dr Sunanda Raina conducted thorough inspection of the under-construction building, the same was not satisfied with the facilities created so far and suggested some modifications to cater to the basic needs of the patients.

The State government is keen on completing the work as soon as possible as the existing bed strength is proving to be little less to cater to the growing rush of expectant mothers.

During the inspection visit, the GMC, Principal was accompanied by Head of the Departments of Gynaecology, Pediatrics, Radiology, Microbiology, Pathology and Biochemistry departments. Senior engineers representing project executing agency were also present on the spot to take notes of expert opinions.

After completing round of the building complex, the team of experts raised specific issues related to inadequate parking facility and also pointed out some specific department-wise modifications in infrastructural requirement.

The experts also directed the Medical Superintendent and other HOD’s to prepare their action plans and project additional infrastructure requirement, manpower and equipment.

According to official sources, the State government had given its nod to construct 200 bedded maternity hospital to share the load of SMGS and other hospitals in and around Jammu. But delay on the part of various state government agencies has so far failed to come to the rescue of patients in need of better health care facilities.

Rush of patients inside the maternity ward of SMGS hospital in Jammu gives enough proof of poor planning done by the health administrators to cater to the rush of expectant mothers of the region.

Some other hospitals, in and around Jammu, do have facilities for organising safe deliveries but when it comes to dealing with complications almost all the patients flock maternity ward of SMGS hospital even from other district headquarters of the Jammu province.

Most of the time more than one patient is adjusted on the single bed and even newly born are adjusted on the floor to prevent them from catching infections in the overcrowded wards.

Ironically, 200 bedded maternity hospital, inside Gandhi Nagar Hospital, planned by the National Conference-Congress government in the State is yet to see the light of the day.

The construction work of the project started in 2012-13 after facing many hiccups but till date the Department of Health is struggling to complete the project, which has already missed many deadlines.

Due to faulty planning and poor follow up even the previous PDP-BJP government could not complete it in time resulting in undue delay.