20 PWD AEs promoted; adjusted

JAMMU: The government on Thursday promoted 20 Assistant Engineers (AEs) (Mech) as Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) (Mech) in Public Works (R&B) Department and ordered their adjustments.

According to order issued by Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, on promotion as AEE, Hilal Ahmad Bhat has been posted at Mechanical Field Sub Division Anantnag, Farheen Faiz Buch at Store Procurement Department Pampore; Devinder Paul Singh at Mechanical Field Sub Division Ramban; Rinku Pandita at Mechanical Workshop Sub Division Khellani (Doda); Ravi Kumar at Technical Officer to Executive Engineer Rajouri; Abdul Rehman Khan at Mechanical Field Sub Division Kulgam; Vinod Kumar Pandita at Mechanical Field Sub Division Rajouri; Mudasir Ahmad Shah at Mechanical Field Sub Division Pulwama; H.N Hussain at Technical Officer to Executive Engineer Mechanical Division Anantnag; Mohammad Younis at Mechanical Field Sub Division Kupwara.

Moreover, on promotion as AEE, the services of Reyaz Ahmad Mir, Sadat Hussain Bhat, Mohd Asif Ali, Jaswant Singh Khaira, Dinesh Singh, Rajan Bakshi and Romesh Kumar are placed at the disposal of PHE and I&FC Department for further postings.

Ansar Hamid Sheikh, Field Sub Division (FSD) Pulwama has been posted at Mechanical Field Sub Division City Right Srinagar; Manzoor Ahmad Khan, FSD Kulgam at Mechanical Hospital and Central Heating Sub Division 1st Srinagar; Owais Rashid Shah, Mechanical Hospital and Central Heating Sub Division lst Srinagar at Store Procurement Department Pampore.