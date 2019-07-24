20 judicial officers to attend Training Programme on August 5, 7

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Registrar General, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Sanjay Dhar on Tuesday nominated 20 judicial officers for attending a day long Training Programme on “Handling Survivors/Accused of Sexual Violence Cases at Hospitals” to be organised by the J&K State Judicial Academy in collaboration with the Government of J&K Health and Medical Education Department on August 5 and 7, 2019.

“Ten Judicial Officers are hereby nominated for attending One Day Training Programme for Judicial Officers and Doctors on Handling Survivors/Accused of Sexual Violence cases a Hospitals ‘scheduled to be held at J&K State Judicial Academy, Srinagar on 5th August, 2019 (Monday) at 9:30 AM,” reads the order.

The Judicial Officers who have been nominated include Sanjeev Gupta, Principal District and Session Judge, Baramulla; Vijay Singh Manhas, 2nd AD&SJ, Srinagar; Mohammad Ibrahim Wani, Pr. D&SJ, Pulwama; Umi Kulsoom, P&T Electricity Magistrate, Srinagar; Tabasum, City Munsiff, Srinagar; Javed Ahmad Geelani, Sub-Judge, Vailoo; Tabasum Qadir Parray, Munsiff, Budgam; Nusrat Ali, Munsiff, Pampore; Lubna Sultan, Munsiff, Shopian; and Feroz Ahmad Khan, Munsiff, Handwara. “Ten Judicial Officers are hereby nominated for one day Training Programme for Judicial Officers and Handling Survivors/Accused of Sexual Violence cases at Hospitals scheduled to be held at J&K State Judicial Academy, Jammu, on 7th August, 2019 (Wednesday) at 9:30 AM,” reads another order.

The Judicial Officers who have been nominated include Zubair Ahmad Raza, Addl. D&SJ, Doda; Yash Pal Kotwal 1st AD&SJ; Kalpana Revo, Additional District Judge (bank cases) Jammu; Kusum Pandita, Addl. D&SJ Rajouri; Rajni Sharma, Excise Magistrate Jammu; Archana Charak, Sub-Judge, Ramnagar; Yash Paul Sharma, Sub-Judge/CJM, Kathua; Renu Dogra, Sub-Judge, Bhadarwah; Pooja Raina, Munsiff, Samba; and Assma Chowdhary, Addl Spl. Mobile Magistrate, Reasi.